MWWC Cybersecurity Tool Positions Company in Trillion-Dollar Market

Marketing Worldwide's MWWC newly announced DBRT platform is prepared to fight back against cyber threats that will only increase. Sonic Wall's 2022 Cyber Threat Report shows pretty much every category of cyberattack increased in volume over the course of 2021.

The number of encrypted threats spiked by 167% (10.4 million attacks), ransomware rose by 105% to 623.3 million attacks, cryptojacking rose by 19% (97.1 million attacks), intrusion attempts by 11% (a whopping 5.3 trillion) and IoT malware rose by 6% to 60.1 million attacks.

MWWC is a crypto mining software solution, and safety is a paramount for digital currency. This is another major step for a company on the fast track to carving out a lucrative niche in Web 3.0.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

· MWWC’s wholly-owned subsidiary ARC is launching a Data Breach Response Toolkit (DBRT)

· The DBRT is an AI-based platform that can detect and deflect virtually any threat

· DBRT focuses on four categories: critical infrastructure, blockchain, industrial controls, and transportation and the Internet of Things

· MWWC, a publicly traded firm, is a strong stock to add to one’s watchlist as it ventures into this integral territory. Firms are looking for key security infrastructure to keep them, their employees, and their assets safe and operational.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) SOLUTION

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advanced Risk Control (ARC), Marketing Worldwide MWWC has created and released its Data Breach Response Toolkit (DBRT). The artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform “works behind the scenes to detect and deflect security threats in real time”, according to the company’s website.

By using an “extended defection and response” (XDR) DBRT is able to provide intelligent, next-gen security that can detect and defend against nearly every threat. This is increasingly important in the Internet of Things (IoT) where new frontiers and innovations create new opportunities for hackers and cyber terrorists to take advantage of consumers and businesses.

Stated another way: More interactions are taking place on the internet every day and it’s becoming easier for the bad guys to get in our digital doors and take what they want. MWWC’s DBRT is making it easier for firms to catch bad actors quickly and stop them from getting in the door.

BLOCKCHAIN BANDITS

Given the decentralized nature of the blockchain, there is mixed bag of threats that could rear their heads on a crypto wallet, NFT, or contract. DBRT Crypto is designed to protect against threats and anomalies in each of those areas. The risk of threats in this space will continue to grow, especially with the growing adoption of the Metaverse and all connected activities, operations, assets, and infrastructure.

WHY THIS MATTERS

It takes an average of 200 days to detect a data breach. In those 200 days, as we’ve seen, catastrophic outcomes are more than just possible—they are happening with regularity. MWWC’s goal for DBRT is to

Industrial controls, blockchain technology, and IoT have created a paradoxically fragmented and ever-connected existence for individuals and organizations. At nearly every point of the economic engine and every moment of the day, digital infrastructure, assets, and utilities are connecting, transacting, and even learning.

ACTIVELY PROTECTING US

MWWC’s DBRT is currently available through its #Minosis product and its partner Global Digital Forensics (GDF) in the US, UK, and Australia. In adding this new source of revenue, Marketing Worldwide MWWC is strengthening its market position and financial future. This future could be even brighter as it coincides with the coming launch of MWWC’s Minosis platform.

This could be a huge line of business for MWWC. As such, its current stock price of $0.0029 could see a nice spike or upward trend as rollout continues. Paired with the coming Minosis rollout, MWWC could see a boost to its market cap (currently $5.01 million).

