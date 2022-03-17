Aceler@Tech Allows Startups Network and Grow in Portugal with Tourism Industry Experts

The registration period for Acelera@Tech – Tourism Acceleration Program will close on March 27th. The program is organized by “Acredita Portugal” in partnership with the Portuguese Tourism Board “Turismo de Portugal”, and aims to attract innovative startups to do business with key industry players, increasing competitiveness and innovation in the country and strengthening the growing cool startup ecosystem.
After the selection process in Phase 1, the 20 best startups will be selected to Phase 2, where the aim is to join the best travel tech startups in the world directly with potential clients, investors and mentors, experts in business development and from leading companies in the tourism industry, with whom they can come to do pilots, create synergies and make sales. In Phase 3, the 20 startups will travel to Portugal in order to close deals and pilots in person, and the selection of the 3 winners will take place in Gaia, Porto in June.
In last year’s edition, the program counted 320 applications of startups from all over the world, two of which moved their operations to Portugal, two others were considered in the Top 25 worldwide startups to watch in 2022 by TravelMassive & PhocusWire. This year, the pipeline of candidates counts with startups that raised from 300K EUR to 4M EUR in funding and some were supported by Techstars, Google Accelerator and Seedstars.
For Cátia Marques, the Program Manager, this is “a massive opportunity for the revamp of the Portuguese economy that highly relies on Tourism“, before the pandemic it counted for 19,1% of the GNP of the country. Not only that, it is “an effective way of entering the Portuguese markets for startups, due to the huge focus in networking, putting decision makers in both sides talking directly, allowing for a more solution-driven approach. Our experience proves this is the most effective way of growing a business in a new country”.
The startup ecosystem in Portugal already counts 7 unicorns (privately held startup companies with a value of over $1 billion), which is the same number of Spain, Italy and Greece number of unicorns combined. It hosts the biggest tech conference in the world WebSummit and is positioning itself as the Sillicon Valley of Europe, apart from the fact that it is one of the most varied countries in terms of touristic offering of Europe, attracting millions every year.
Applications are open in this link (https://info.aceleratechinportugal.com/1de2velbt/application-form) until March 27 and the program is equity-free and free of charge, as it is funded by a state held organism, “Turismo de Portugal”.
Media Contact
Company Name: Acredita Portugal
Contact Person: Cátia Marques
Email: Send Email
Phone: +351916740815
Country: Portugal
Website: https://www.aceleratechinportugal.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.