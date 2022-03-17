Customer Obsession Turns Into Player Obsession: Affogata Brings Player Voice Analysis to GDC

Affogata, the leading AI-Driven Player Intelligence platform, is attending GDC 2022 (Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, California), offering free player analysis consultations and platform demos over at their own sponsored booth P1861.

Founded in 2019, Affogata tracks, monitors and analyzes real-time player feedback and turns it into actionable insights for fast-paced world class brands, including top players in the gaming industry. Once player feedback is analyzed, more data-driven product decisions can easily be made.

Affogata’s AI-powered platform enables gaming brands to gather and analyze all their customer feedback data points to carve out a significant edge in relation to competitors. For mobile gaming companies, Affogata analyzes millions of data points to understand exactly what players want. For PC and console companies, Affogata enables deep dive into core players’ conversations as their valuable feedback provides actionable insights for the games.

The sharp growth in players power online has challenged gaming brands that now need to match their customer’s fast-changing expectations. In addition to product feedback analysis, Affogata provides cross-organisational data reports on marketing, sales, customer success and more, as well as strategic/top-management updates. Special business insights’ alerts are also issued with regards to player complaints and criticism, enabling gaming companies to quickly process them and offer fast solutions. Finally, player open web conversations are also analyzed with regards to competitors, enabling gaming companies to evaluate how their rivals are doing and what their players have to say about them all over the web.

Representing Affogata at GDC will be Ran Margaliot, COO and co-founder; Itamar Rogel, CPO and co-founder; Gidi Eigenstein, Lead Solution Architect & Global Business Development & Partnerships, Danny Tal, Head of Sales; Amit Blanka, Global Sales Executive; And Caro Solari, Head of Marketing.

About Affogata

Affogata is the leading AI-driven customer intelligence platform, enabling brands to harness data that guarantees consumers a seamless experience. The AI-driven technology provides brands with expansive data related to their brand and competitors from across the web, online forums, and internal data sources in real-time. Multiple stakeholders such as marketers, product managers, customer success teams, data analysts, and more leverage insights based on that data in real-time, enabling proactive actions to ensure a perfect customer experience. Affogata was founded in 2019 by Sharel Omer, Ran Margaliot, and Itamar Rogel and works with brands including Playtika, Wix, MyHeritage and more.

To learn more about Affogata, visit: https://www.affogata.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Affogata

Contact Person: Natalie Markovits

Email: Send Email

Country: Israel

Website: https://www.affogata.com/

