The Great Resignation: A journey to wellness with the Face Yoga Method

The massive disruption to the traditional work model created the perfect opportunity for these women to launch their own companies.

As the pandemic began, millions lost their jobs while many more workers took pay cuts. Still, when restrictions were lifted, the market predicted a surge in new positions, and that offices would be back to capacity in no time. Instead, something unexpected happened — people began to resign. In the millions.

By 2021, the Great Resignation (also known as the “Big Quit”) saw a record number of mid-career employees voluntarily quit their jobs. Companies are still navigating the ripple effects of this mass exodus, as employees in every sector take a second look at their careers and millions choose more fulfilling alternatives.

But why are so many people quitting so suddenly? And what exactly are they moving on to?

Quitting hit an all-time high just after lockdown in summer 2021, when burnout levels reached their limit. For many, their work-life balance was out of equilibrium. With unsustainable workloads and no relief on the horizon, these working professionals re-evaluated their life and career goals. They had a choice to make, and many chose themselves and didn’t look back.

The Great Resignation revealed the deep dissatisfaction with the traditional work model in every market. Employee wellness systems are chock full of deficiencies, and workplace cultures prioritize profit over people. More and more, people realize that they’re measuring success with the wrong metrics (money, status, and job titles). New values are taking their place.

Most people haven’t actually stopped working — they’re using the pandemic as an opportunity to make a change and have more control over their lives. The Face Yoga Method Teacher Certification Course gave many the blueprint they needed to transition into opening their dream businesses.

Anna Kaim quit her job in law to become a full-time Face Yoga Teacher. She worked as a tax advisor for over 17 years and had apprehension about starting something new, but says she’s noticed a huge improvement in her mental and physical health. “People thought I was crazy for letting go of the stability of a regular job. But I knew Face Yoga was going to give me freedom.”

Like many who had poured years into an energy-draining corporate job, Anna wanted control over her own time. Her law career had long stopped being fulfilling, and she sought something more. After graduating from the Course, Anna took a leap of faith to focus 100% on teaching Face Yoga. She now runs a successful Face Yoga business, leading weekly workshops. Anna also teaches group classes in corporations and workspaces and finds that students love the atmosphere of her in-person sessions.

Women are leading the Great Resignation, quitting at higher rates than men, and these flexible hours give them the ability to prioritize their health. They’re exploring new avenues of self-care and well-being, like Face Yoga. Graduates of the Face Yoga Teacher Certification Course are positioned perfectly to take advantage of this new wave of wellness.

Simona Rydlová, who quit her C-Suite job in the fashion industry to run her Face Yoga practice, says: “I’ve held over ten weekend workshops, each from 2 to 5 hours long. Women in the workshops are so excited! They have so many questions, and they never want to leave!”

Simona wanted to become a Face Yoga Teacher because the career change offered flexibility that her traditional beauty industry job couldn’t. She graduated from the Course equipped with everything she needed to start her first business and instantly fell in love with the sense of freedom and clarity of mind she experienced.

“I’ve redefined what success means to me. Now it’s about feeling love, passion, and happiness in my career. I even have healthier relationships with the people closest to me.”

Around the world, people like Anna and Simona are choosing to give up high-paying and high-stress careers, deciding that the long hours and sacrifices are not aligned with their most genuine values.

These Face Yoga Teachers are sharing their stories to inspire others to take their futures and their careers into their own hands and craft a life that’s more meaningful to them and their families.

The days of receiving a plaque or a gold watch after 30 years of dedicated service are over. By becoming their own boss, entrepreneurs can offer their services independent of time and location. That means more travel, unlimited time with family and friends, and charting their own path to success.

Upskilling into the wellness industry is one way to transition into a more flexible and fulfilling career. Learn how to take advantage of this new normal at this FREE Informational Session on becoming a Certified Face Yoga Teacher.

