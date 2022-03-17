Dr. Yan Katsnelson, A Renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon Is Making Medical Miracles for Women

A hot commodity in the medical community offers a passionate and modern approach to his practice…

Dr. Yan Katsnelson, MD, a renowned Cardiothoracic Surgery specialist offers a passionate and modern approach to his practice, and is currently a hot commodity in the medical community.

His vision of healthcare combines advanced medical and informational technology and creates a unique, data-driven approach that enables individualized treatment planning and achieves consistent outcomes. He developed a comprehensive healthcare management platform to optimize each patient’s experience before, during and after an appointment with streamlined scheduling, insurance verification, prior authorizations, clinical decision-management support, and treatment process quality assurance. His work has established himself as a strong advocate for accessible, affordable, and compassionate healthcare services.

Additionally, Dr. Katsnelson works closely with celebrity ambassadors, Shay Johnson, Cynthia Bailey, Kym Lee-King, and Erica Taylor, to create more than just a foundation, but a voice to reach women across the nation to learn about fibroid disease, symptoms, and treatment.

As the founder of the Fibroid Fighters Foundation, Dr. Katsnelson has also created a platform and organization to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. The non-profit’s goal is to unite community, religious, and political leaders, to recognize the significant health disparities that impact women and provide insight from patients’ perspectives.

“We need to be having better conversations about women’s options for fibroid treatment,” said Katsnelson.

In an effort to create a space for women to share their fibroid journey and inspire the audience to join the fight for better awareness, the Fibroid Fighters Foundation hosts free events in major metropolitan cities including New York City, Atlanta, Miami and DC that elicit a positive response from women and minority communities around the world.

At previous fibroid awareness events, Dr. Yan Katsnelson, spoke about the need to expand fibroid education and research, and listened to audience members who shared their frustrations about the lack of better treatment options.

“Fibroids can be quite devasting, expecially for younger women,” said Katsnelson. “It’s astonishing the lack of knowledge that exists about these non-cancerous tumors. Even more concerning is the number of women who undergo hysterectomies for this condition.”

This May, the Fibroid Fighters Foundation will be hosting a brunch event at the Four Seasons in Atlanta to increase recognition for uterine fibroids and the impact of fibroids on women’s health. This event also acts as an open forum for women to share their journey in a place of comfortability and support.

The goal is to ultimately help women understand that they are never alone on their fibroid journey and to give them knowledge about fibroid symptoms and treatments to make the best decisions for their well-being. Dr. Yan Katselnelson and his foundation are constantly looking to connect with women and break the stigma around talking about fibroids and women’s reproductive health.

For more information on Dr. Yan Katsnelson and the Fibroid Fighters Foundation please visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org.

