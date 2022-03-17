Value investor and founder of Patriot Holdings LLC – Jeremiah Boucher – publishes his debut book, Finding Your Edge

Finding Your Edge by Jeremiah Boucher is aimed at people from all walks of life looking to win at the game of commercial real estate investing. It is available for purchase from Amazon and Barnes & Noble and comes in paperback and Kindle formats.
“If you want to grow your wealth by investing in commercial real estate, understanding how to choose properties or funds with great potential returns will save you years – possibly decades – of wasted time, energy, and effort. Having a handle on real world strategies and techniques will give you the edge to compete and make great decisions,” explains Jeremiah Boucher.
“When I first started out in this industry, I didn’t know anyone in the commercial real estate community. I found my mentors in books, online courses, and conferences.”
However, learning the game from the ground up, has made Jeremiah one of the nation’s top investors in alternative commercial real estate.
“Being forced to get inventive and find new ways to find deals, make connections, and add value, helped me discover the strength that ultimately enabled my success. It is these priceless life lessons that helped me develop the resolve and mindset that it takes to win at the game of commercial real estate investing.”
The first in The Investor’s Edge Series, Finding Your Edge is essentially Jeremiah’s chance to share his knowledge, perspectives, and strategies with others.
“My goal is to enable your investing success and help you find your edge, whether you want to build a portfolio or learn to evaluate and choose passive strategies like commercial real estate private equity funds to grow your wealth.”
“Patriot Holdings’ mission is to answer the question, ‘How do we create and add massive value?’ Finding Your Edge helps answer this question and more, detailing the fundamental principles every commercial real estate investor needs to know to win at this game. If you’re ready to learn the insider secrets the smartest people use to gain financial freedom, get your copy today,” concludes Jeremiah.
About Jeremiah Boucher
Jeremiah Boucher is a value investor who specializes in the acquisition and development of alternative commercial real estate assets. He learned the real estate business from the ground up and currently owns and operates a $150M-plus portfolio of high-performing commercial properties, ranging from manufactured home communities to self-storage facilities to industrial parks. He founded his private equity and real estate management and development company, Patriot Holdings LLC in 2001.
