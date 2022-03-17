Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing continue to put social value and impact at the heart of their business

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, the health and inclusion company based in Preston, UK, is expanding its social impact work with every new client they acquire. Having supported NHS frontline employees during the pandemic, and having launched a positive health and wellbeing radio show for isolated communities, they are looking to tackle society’s issues head-on with both projects and collaborations that get support onto the ground and in areas where it’s lacking.
Despite the uncertainty being caused by global events, Essentialise continues to support those in need. They have recently launched a support programme for the next generation of Black youngsters moving into STEM roles, and a mentoring programme for Black social entrepreneurs to assist them with funding, capacity building and marketing reach. These programmes run alongside Essentialise support for SEND schools careers and enterprise programmes in Lancashire, with coaching and work experience for children with autism.
With the current Ukraine conflict, Essentialise has been supporting refugees with translated trauma support, in collaboration with a number of Polish charities. While not having anywhere near the resources to speak to all those in need, they have delivered over 100 hours of support so far and have committed to at least another 200 hours. Essentials founder, Lee Chambers, has also been providing expert advice in the media on how people can cope with the anxieties around conflict, and has featured on CNN and Good To Know.
Speaking about their social impact work, Lee Chambers said, “Social impact lies at the heart of the work we do and within the DNA of our culture here at Essentialise. We want a business that has purpose and meaning beyond our day-to-day operations, and being able to support those most in need has been something we’ve actively looked to do over the past two years. The world is changing around us, but one thing will always be constant; our desire to make a difference.”
A breakthrough year lies ahead for the company, with the launch of their data-driven, on-demand wellbeing platform, associate recruitment and securing funding to accelerate scaling.
