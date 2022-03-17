The World's Greatest Athlete Could Be A Woman: Let Woman Decathlon Movement Gets Official Partner In Heaven To The Yeah

There is only one Olympic event that crowns the world’s greatest athlete. But women aren’t allowed to compete in it. That’s because there is no women’s decathlon in the Olympics—at least, not yet. Online retail startup Heaven to the Yeah has announced plans to back the Let Women Decathlon movement through a collaboration with American women’s decathlete Jordan Gray.

Today, over 100 dedicated women decathletes around the globe, just like their male counterparts, are devoting themselves to a chance to make their mark at the 2024 Olympic Games. The difference is, men have a decathlon to compete in at the Paris games, but women are excluded from having one of their own. Jordan Gray wants to change that. Gray holds the American record in the sport, has the highest decathlon score of any woman currently active, and the second highest score ever. Like her fellow competitors from around the world, Gray sees serious gender discrimination in women not having their own decathlon at the Olympic Games—when men have had one since 1912.

The decathlon is already approved for women’s competitions by both national and international governing bodies. An elite field of women decathletes have competed for almost half a century. All that stands in the way of women competing in the decathlon in 2024 as men do, is the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president, Thomas Bach. And Gray has but one unanswerable question for them: “If women are already competing and succeeding in the 10 events of the decathlon globally, just as men are, why aren’t women allowed to compete at the Olympics, just as men do?” Enter her new partnership with Heaven to the Yeah.

Sign the petition to partner with Jordan Gray and Heaven to the Yeah to allow women to compete in the Olympic Decathlon for the first time in history at the 2024 Olympic Games here:

Heaven to the Yeah has committed $10,000 to the Let Women Decathlon (LWD) movement. “I honestly couldn’t be more excited for the partnership between Heaven To The Yeah and the work already put into the movement,” Gray says. “The LWD campaign has gone even better than I could have imagined over the past 2 years; gathering almost 30,000 signatures, gaining television coverage, receiving posts in The New York Times, and so much more. It’s been an incredible journey to be part of.” Gray continues, “Partnering with Heaven To The Yeah, and having them come behind LWD with their financial support will help it have an even bigger presence; I can’t wait to see what will happen. They have been great at getting merch put together, sharing the news, all while sending proceeds to incredibly honorable organizations. Women can do TEN. You know it, I know it, and the people of the world know it. Now it’s time to simply be given the chance by the IOC to compete as men have long done on the world’s biggest stage.”

Heaven to the Yeah and Jordan Gray have created a collection of t-shirts, hats, and other swag to show support for these women athletes and their quest for full equality. Visit https://heaventotheyeah.com/let-women-decathlon/ to shop the collection and sign the Let Women Decathlon petition today. Because, as Gray says, the world’s greatest athlete… could be a woman!

Heaven to the Yeah (HTTY) is an online retail start-up with a mission to encourage people to live with heaven in view and spread the hope of heaven globally.

