UGOKI Watches Announces Launch of NFT Collection & Becomes First Company To Release NFT Certified Watches

UGOKI is a prestigious watch manufacturer and has entered into the world of NFTs in a spectacular way. The UGOKI Watches will appear on the wrists of their other NFT collection “Expeditious Snow Monkeys On The Block.” The UGOKI Watches will have two forms; NFT digital art and an equivalent real-life watch with an NFT certificate; Whoever mints an NFT watch art can redeem it for a physical copy.

Hong Kong – March 17th, 2022 – UGOKI Watches has formally announced this week their highly anticipated NFT that is expected to take the industry by storm. Their premiere NFT art collection, “Expeditious Snow Monkeys On The Block,” are based around the Japanese Macaque, native to Japan. They are referred to as “snow monkeys” because some live in areas where snow covers the ground for months each year. Each NFT snow monkey will be wearing a beautiful UGOKI watch, and the NFT owner will be able to use their NFT to get a physical watch, the same exact watch that their NFT is wearing.

The unique positioning of UGOKI watches and their NFT collection makes them the worlds first company to offer an NFT certified watch collection. Their premiere watch collection is titled the “First Night of Nihon.” It consists of 5 different designs namely: Tokyo, Osaka, Narita, Nagoya, Kyoto. They depict the beauty of Japanese cities; A total of 1000 NFT watches, 200 in each design set. The UGOKI Watches will have two forms; NFT digital art and an equivalent real-life watch with an NFT certificate; Whoever mints an NFT watch art can redeem it for a physical copy.

Owners of UGOKI Snow Monkey NFT will be rewarded a Japanese Cities inspired Luxury Automatic Timepiece and the redeeming process will take place at UGOKIwatches.com. In addition to this, UGOKI is currently working on expanding into the Sandbox, where there will be even more rewards available to their NFT holders. This includes exclusive access to purchasing brand-related merchandise, a community-centered Cryptocurrency coin with staking, and first notification of their secondary NFT collection launch. UGOKI will be launching a second NFT collection, “Mutant UGOKI Snow Monkeys,” with exclusive watches and even better artwork to match. NFT holders will have first rights to purchase.

During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for UGOKI was quoted as saying, “Luxury is expensive and it needs great protection. For individuals who purchase luxury watches, a certificate of authentication is very significant for the protection of the watch’s value.” He went on to say, “In addition to the protection that an NFT certified watch offers, owning a related-NFT gives them the possibility of making a huge ROI when the NFT increases in value. For the first time in history, someone can purchase a luxury watch, own a correlating NFT, and actually stand the chance to profit substantially from their timepiece.”

The launch of UGOKI “Expeditious Snow Monkeys On The Block” is scheduled for April 16th 2022; 8pm Hong Kong time; 1pm CET. They will first launch a Whitelist sale via their website and offer 250 NFTs. Shortly after the public sale will begin where the remaining 750 will be listed on OpenSea.io.

To find out more about the UGOKI “Expeditious Snow Monkeys On The Block,” NFT, visit their official website at https://UGOKI.io/.

See their luxury watch collection at http://UGOKIwatches.com/.

Make sure to sign up for their Discord server to be the first to know about their NFT updates and added perks. They will gather all holders in a specific channel with success in minting. Talk Watches, NFTs, Meet-ups, Networking, Holder Only Events and more.

Join the UGOKI Discord at https://discord.com/invite/e479AVt6RU.

