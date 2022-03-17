How Luna Essence LLC Handmade Candles Raised the Bar

Luna Essence LLC is a black-owned company specializing in manufacturing and retailing unique scent candle products at highly approachable prices.

Marie and Xaverie Mandeng are the founders of Luna Essence LLC, an American company that designs and sells hand-poured scented candles.

The brand offers a variety of innovative candle designs, categorized in series such as Floral and Musk, Citrus, Woodsy and Earthy, and Clean & Fresh. Moreover, the founders of Luna Essence LLC have created a unique collection of hand-made scented models for candle enthusiasts.

The Creator’s Choice Series is comprised of the best-selling Luna Essence LLC candles made of soy wax and beeswax materials, including Fri-Ends Candle, PowerPuff candle, and Mr. Lover Boy Candle.

The Egyptian Musk Candle is one of the best-selling products in Luna Essence LLC’s catalog. Many customers praised its simple design paired with unique Egyptian accessories.

For indoor decoration aficionados, the Coi Cherry Floral Musk candle is a must-have. Featuring a Cherry Blossom tree and a small Koi fish replica, the Coi Cherry candle is among the top-rated Luna Essence candle products.

The Clean & Fresh series comprises three gorgeous candle models, including Angel Breath, Sweet Smell of Success, and Flower Bomb Citrus.

Consumers searching for more flamboyant candle options will find their needs catered to by the Sweet & Fruity series. Come To Me Coco-Mango is a true representative of Luna Essence LLC’s quality and stands as one of the most exquisite candles in the brand’s catalog; the same can be said about Brunch Me – a candle scented with fragrances of mimosa and honey.

Marie and Xaverie Mandeng impart that they have founded Luna Essence LLC to present candle fans and lovers with premium-quality, yet affordable products:

“Two sisters who started with the simple idea of bringing the best from us to you. We put lots of love and careful thought into all we do. We hope you enjoy all we have to offer and share the experience with others,” said Marie and Xaverie Mandeng, the founders of Luna Essence LLC.

Luna Essence LLC is frequently updating its Stories panel, sharing helpful tips on creating painted candles, advice regarding indoor decoration, as well as the story behind how the company was founded. One of the most recent additions to the brand’s Stories is the article “How Decorative Candles Can Accent Any Room,” presenting innovative use cases for Luna Essence LLC candles:

“With nowadays technologies, it is possible to candle wax tart or soy wax very well to be formed to almost every design, even incredibly distinctive and whimsical shapes. Besides, there is no limitation of colors for candles. From the classic white-colored candles over festive colors including Bordeaux and gold to multi-colored candles –almost all of the buyer’s wishes and needs can be served.”

More information about Luna Essence LLC is available on the brand’s official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Luna Essence LLC

Contact Person: Marie and Xaverie Mandeng

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.lunaessencefragrances.com/

