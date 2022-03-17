Tigris Robson: Ultra Luxury Food Sector Artist and Designer Announces Two New Charity Projects.

Scheduled to be available for the public later this year, the London based High-End Artist and Designer, Tigris Robson is excited, motivated and extremely grateful for having an opportunity to do social good.

London, England – Tigris Robson is a London based high-functioning autistic ‘high-end’ artist and designer. Through her idiosyncratic talent amalgamated with her perpetual creativity, she creates ultra-luxury items varying from foods that are works of art to paintings and fashion pieces to for clients all across the globe. She is a visual thinker who can see things from numerous perspectives. She has an autistic sense of taste and smell, as well as the ability to feel the texture of items. For her unmatched skills, she is the top choice of her clients from the UK and Gulf countries. Also acknowledged for doing social good, Tigris has announced two of her upcoming charity projects, releasing later this year.

It all started when Tigris was only 6 years old. Her brilliance at such a tender age was unparalleled. Her drawings were intricate, astoundingly detailed as of some experienced sketcher. This exceptionally gifted child pursued her feverish passion for drawing the undrawable to become a well renowned high-end artist and designer. Tigris has always been enchanted with aesthetically pleasing objects, she has a distinct thought style and a detail-oriented mind.

Tigris Robson is an acute observer. Her geniusness lies in identifying what is worthy of her observance. She is peerless in the ultra-luxury food sector because of her heightened senses and uncommon sense of touch, along with over 30 years of vast expertise and in-depth knowledge. Tigris is particularly fond of God-given, authentic flavours, and is particularly interested in endangered heirloom seeds.

Tigris shared: “Watching the dancing bright-lights, multicoloured dots, orbs, and patterns mesmerise me. I can just stand there watching them for minutes. Wooden furniture and doors, marble surfaces, ceilings and floor tiles are filled with mind-blowing illusions and puzzles for me. They take my breath away, and send me into raptures. Watching them brings me joy, soothes my restless and hyperactive mind, and feeds into my hyper-creativity. My work is my signature.”

