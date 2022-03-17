Ezillion The People's Launchpad Creating Cryptocurrency Made Easy, Double Rewards to Holders

Coventry, Birmingham – 17th March, 2022 – Ezillion is excited to announce the launch of its protocol that is built and designed to reward holders directly and simultaneously grow in liquidity and value on BSC. The project also has a launchpad, which is an IDO platform for launching new tokens and coins. Furthermore, users can create initial token sales with reflections and profit-sharing mechanisms.
Ezillion’s mission is to solve the problems currently hindering public access to crypto custodial services. It will achieve these goals by integrating security, simplicity, and accessibility cryptos into one platform.
The Ezillion Ecosystem
Ezillion strives to put “cryptocurrency in every portfolio.” The platform establishes a break in the ecosystem to attract more people into digital assets to achieve this. By holding the Ezillion tokens for a long time, users may generate passive income while maintaining their privacy, authority, security, and autonomy.
Notably, the ecosystem is based on reasonable monetary regulations and a robust decentralized foundation, and it is divided into a launchpad, staking platform, NFT marketplace, and BEP-20 token.
Ezilion Staking
Ezillion is launching a staking platform that will allow investors, even newbies in blockchain, to stake Ezillion tokens. The platform offers a double rewards staking system that is profit-sharing utilities and token reflections.
Ezillion integrates on the Binance Smart Chain. Binance holding ensures the protection of its customers’ funds by deploying unique security techniques and providing a Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). The platform’s staking method is arguably one of the safest and most environmentally friendly ways to generate passive revenue.
Ezillion NFT Marketplace
Ezillion NFT is a critical component of the NFT ecosystem. Ezillion Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) are one-of-a-kind, non-transferable assets created on-chain. These tokens can be associated with anything, including digital EZI.
The crypto business has struggled with transparency, verification, ownership, provenance, copyright, and forgery for a long time. Furthermore, the sector has traditionally been confined to the privileged who can afford to invest millions of dollars in a single work of art.
Ezillion NFT marketplace can create, mint, sell, buy with multichain options. Users can select their preferred chain such as Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain. Meanwhile, Ezillion NFTs cannot be replicated and transferred without the user’s permission, hence secure.
Ezillion Token
EZI is a BEP-20 decentralized cryptocurrency based on the Binance Smart Chain. EZI is the currency needed to transact on the various distribution modules associated with the Ezillion decentralized application. Token owners have the option of staking their tokens in the Ezillion wallet to receive special rights and rewards within the network.
Tokenomics
The EZI token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000. Ezillion will burn 50% of the tokens to reduce the supply of the tokens to increase demand. Another 20% will go into liquidity to keep the tokens in supply.
The presale will use up to 20% of the tokens. Furthermore, the unlock will use up 10% of the tokens, with a private sale taking up 3%, the airdrop 0.5%, team vesting 5% (Locked for 365 days) and CEX listing 1.5%.
Tax and Distribution
Buy Tax at 10% and will be distributed accordingly based on 5% Reflections ($EZI), 3% Marketing and 2% LP. Sell Tax at 10% and will be distributed accordingly based on 5% Reflections ($BNB), 3% Marketing and 2% LP.
About Ezillion
Ezillion is a protocol established and designed to directly reward holders while increasing value and liquidity on the Binance Smart Chain. Dubbed ‘The People’ s Launchpad’, its objective is providing investors with innovative, user-friendly one-stop-solutions. They can find everything they need to buy, sell, and hold and make a more informed choice about whether or not to invest in Ezillion.
Ezillion’s smart contract will be audited by Spywolf.co, and its KYC and private doxxing overseen by Pinksale finance. The project’s presale will take place in April.
For more information, visit : Website | Twitter | Telegram
Media Contact:
Name – Paul Edward
Company – Ezillion
Email – contact@ezillion.io
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/bZnOy1KLhz0
