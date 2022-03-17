Founder and CEO of Wild-Eyed VisionAries Media Group, Tephanie Delaney, produces a web series titled Her-Story in the Making

The series will launch in honor of Women’s History Month. The documentary style web series will hallmark the encouraging journeys of powerhouse women that are building empires. These women have managed to shatter glass ceilings; despite the obstacles they faced.

In honor of Women’s History Month, a widely recognized visionary, Tephanie Delaney, announces the production of the web series, “Her-Story in the Making”. The project is intended to be an empowering series, where powerhouse women will share their journey on building and/or rebuilding their EMPIRES!

The series is designed to promote hope in women giving up. In business, you must reinvent yourself over and over to sustain. The glitz and glamour of the outcome is almost never a reflection of the challenges you had to overcome. The upcoming Web Series is a virtual YouTube segment of 8-10 powerhouse women, willing to share their challenging journeys.

Season #1 of Her-Story in the Making, will kick off during a Virtual Premiere Party, and will feature:

Monique Jackson – Celebrity publicist, brand marketing strategist, tv show creator, executive producer, author and transformational speaker with over 20 years of experience.

Nancy Korsah – CEO & Founder of Black Business Enterprises, The Black Business Ball, TMG and speaker

Alysha Price – The CEO & Founder of both The Price Dynamic and Dynamic Family Solutions 501(c)3 which supports young black parents to co-parent effectively and creator of The DOPE TRIBE

Jacqueline Rambin – Founder of The Prestigious Professional, collaborative career Coach that specializes in cultural competence and justice.

Feva Daniels – Entrepreneur, licensed cosmetology instructor, Master Hair Stylist, and the Founder of the Hair Relics brand and Jumpstart CEO.

Briana McCall Cress – Owner of Gorgeous Looks Salon, Resilience Haircare & Landowner of Earth’s Sacred Grounds Properties & Resorts

Autumn Rae – Miss Black California USA 2022, independent songwriter, singer, and mental health advocate

Ponchitta SashaWoo – Founder of Ponch Cosmetics, Beauty Enthusiast, and creator of The Ponch Line Podcast

By producing this series, Tephanie aims to leverage her 20+ years of experience in business to serve as a source of inspiration. “As a creative business consultant, you quickly learn how close many entrepreneurs come to giving up. There’s so many ups and downs in trying to build your empire. When you add being a woman to the equation, these obstacles are almost doubled.” says Tephanie. In her own personal journey as a woman in business, she’s owned retail store chains, investment properties, a licensed real estate professional, a business development/media consulting agency and contributes to several local and national community organizations.

Tephanie states, “Pursuing my dreams was extremely challenging. I am a single mother, domestic violence survivor and a black woman. I’ve fought against gender bias, sexual harassment, disempowerment, and racism, but I didn’t give up. The women joining this series have seen their own set of challenges. They didn’t give up either and therefore, Her-Story matters.”

The founder of Wild-Eyed VisionAries Consulting & Media Group, Ms. Delaney primarily focuses on to serving female entrepreneurs. The agency specializes in business/brand development, media relations, creative strategies, digital portfolio management, image branding, and operational consulting.

Her-Story in the Making will empower passionate goal-getters and ambitious-minded women. The webisodes will stream daily, beginning the first and second week of April. You can watch the powerful web series on the YouTube platform.

About Tephanie Delaney

Tephanie, commonly referred to as a Wild-Eyed Visionary, has been producing spaces of opportunity and empowerment since age 19. With hundreds of events to her credits, including trade shows, scholarship pageants, galas, summits, concerts, stage plays, conventions, and more. She is the co-founder of the Twin Cities Natural Hair & Beauty Expo and the driving force behind several ventures. As an international Business Development Coach, Tephanie has helped hundreds of individuals, businesses, brands, entrepreneurs, celebrities, executives, events, and projects, unlock their greatest potential.

During the pandemic of 2020, Ms. Delaney created an online marketplace, BlackBuyBlack.com, where businesses could create a virtual store in just 10 minutes. The idea of the marketplace was to create a timely resource, as an addition to aid the underserved Black-Owned businesses during shutdowns. Within six weeks, she had amassed more than 100,000 visitors to the website and over 1,000,000 visitors its first year. In 2021, Tephanie was inducted into the prestigious Who’s Who in America.

Media Contact

Company Name: Wild-Eyed VisionAries Media Group & Consulting

Contact Person: Tephanie N. Delaney

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: tephaniedelaney.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Founder and CEO of Wild-Eyed VisionAries Media Group, Tephanie Delaney, produces a web series titled Her-Story in the Making