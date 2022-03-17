0luxure Talks About Their Rise To Fame And Future Plans

While the world is fighting for peace and freedom and communication is struggling to break through, one form of communication always reaches people and that is music. One up and coming artist who is gaining worldwide attention and wants to reach people’s souls is 0luxure.

The Australian artist who was born in Beaudesert but now resides in Queensland has seen their popularity go through the roof this year. With more than 3 million plays on their new song, 0luxure has become an internet sensation.

0luxure new song BURB3RRY (soundcloud.com/0luxure) has caused huge excitement. Fans from all corners of the world has called it one of the best tracks of the year, while others are calling on 0luxure to pack their suitcase and start touring.

We got together with 0luxure to find out more about the artist, and as a condition of the Interview, we promised not to mention the cancelling of Neighbours. Here is what 0luxure had to say.

How old were you when you first became interested in music?

I’ve loved music ever since I could remember but in terms of making and writing music it’s been around 2 years. I’ve always had a passion for music before I started creating my own though.

Can you remember the first album or single you ever bought?

Cannot remember, I’ve listened to so much music I wouldn’t be able to pick just one album out to be the first

At what age were you when you thought that I would like to make music my career?

Ever since I was 17-18, I felt as if my career was going to be influenced by music in some way. Mostly creating my own or producing for other people.

You are twenty years old, and you write your own music, which artist has inspired you?

I’m influenced by a mix of artists going from Nirvana, XXXTENTACION, Papa Roach, The Notorious B.I.G, Juice WRLD and a lot more but those are my main ones

Can you explain your writing process, what comes first the music or the words?

In my opinion, the instrumental is key. You need to have a good instrumental to make a good melody which people will love. So, my writing process comes from creating that catchy chorus and then adding my own twist to the lyrics when I’ve made the chorus.

You were born in Beaudesert, Australia, has this influenced your style of music, or have you been inspired by music from the USA and the UK?

Most of my influence is from USA etc, When I sing and rap my vocals don’t really show my Australian accent surprisingly.

You have become a big of a sensation for a new artist and have achieved 3 million plays for your new music, can you tell me more about the new song?

My new song BURB3RRY is out on all platforms as of a few days ago and I can say that it’s one of my favourite tracks I have made, its mostly influenced by my love for X and Juice and also has my own twist on it.

How did you come up with the song BURB3RRY?

The way I usually get to making a song from scratch is to listen to as many instrumentals as I can so I make sure I’m going to get on the right one, From there I usually freestyle lyrics and write down a topic of which I feel the song suits and then go from there melody wise, To be honest BURB3RRY doesn’t have much meaning and story behind it but most of my other songs do.

BURB3RRY is not the only song that has gained worldwide exposure, your other song unfaithful has also become a hit. How does it feel when you know people like your music?

It’s a great feeling to be honest, if I’m producing something that makes a lot of people happy then obviously, I’m doing something right, I like to show people that haven’t opened their minds to different music that it isn’t just locked to hip hop and rap, I also create hyperpop music and underground rage etc.

You are currently unsigned, so what is the dream?

My dream is to make my own label with my friend Destiny (Palm Studios) I’d prefer owning the label myself, so I am not constricted as an artist to make a certain number of albums a year etc

If you could share a stage with any current artist, who would it be and why?

If they were alive, I would choose XXXTENTACION, He had one of the best stage presences ever. If we are talking about artists that are still with us today, I’d probably say Trippie Redd or Playboi Carti due to the hype atmosphere their music creates on stage.

Are there any plans for you to go around and play your music live?

Personally, I would love to but as for right now I am juggling a lot on my plate and can’t travel to do that yet.

What is your opinion on talent shows such as The X Factor and American Idol, and would you ever consider entering them?

I think those shows are a good idea, but they are executed in a very bad way, they make every artist feel like u have to be good at singing to make music when music isn’t just about singing. it’s ever quite rarely you see a rapper make it anywhere near close on those shows to winning.

For people who want to see you perform live, are there any future plans for this to happen?

Not currently but if I gain more hype and attention, I will be more than happy to organise an event!

