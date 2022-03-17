AI and Robotics Products Developer Adding Dealers and Orders with Latest Innovations; Supporting Ukrainian Relief Efforts: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications.

Security Robot Order Recently Received from New Dealer with Multiple Fortune 500 Business Relationships.

Campus Safety Solution Allows Control of Lighting & Security.

Autonomous Security Robot Orders from Established Texas Dealer.

Multiple Robot Orders Booked from New Michigan Dealer.

Company Currently Supporting Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.

AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Premier Protective Security Signed as New Dealer, Receives First Security Robot Order with Additional Units Expected

On March 14th AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed Premier Protective Security, Inc. as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. Premier Protective Security is a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.

Premier Protective Security has existing relationships with multiple Fortune 500 companies. The initial ROSA order will be utilized for their demonstration purposes to clients and prospects.

With the addition of this new authorized dealer, The AITX RAD dealer network has expanded to 34, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other AITX RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

AITX subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™.

‘RAD Light My Way’ an Integrated Facility and Campus Safety Application

On March 10th AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has formally released RAD Light My Way, the first of its kind facility and campus safety solution where users can control the lighting and security conditions of their environment.

“With RAD Light My Way, consumers whether they’re employees in a corporate office building, or students on a college campus can take control of their immediate safety surroundings while outdoors, especially at night,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “For years RAD has been producing remarkable security solutions based on our advanced artificial intelligence technologies, and corporate clients have benefited from the enhanced security and low cost they deliver.”

RAD Light My Way offers property management and campus security professionals a new and better way to address security. This breakthrough solution puts the power of security in the hands of employees, faculty, and students through the combination of affordable, smart, interactive technologies, a mobile app, and live remote monitoring and response services.

The facility management industry has taken notice. The AITX RAD Light My Way is the winner of the 2021 Best Workplace Experience Award, part of CBRE’s annual Supplier Innovation Challenge.

The foundation of RAD Light My Way is RAD’s suite of artificial intelligence-driven security robotic devices. Each features a combination of high-resolution cameras, human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, lights, sirens, and two-way communication with remote monitoring security personnel. AITX units are available in several form-factors: tower, wall-mounted panel, overhead device, and rugged, autonomous 4-wheeled mobile robot. These devices have already proven effective at performing many of the same tasks as onsite human guards. They deter the occurrence of crime, identify security threats, provide autonomous and human-assisted remote response, and provide “eyewitness” documentation of events via high-resolution, recorded video. Remotely monitoring personnel receive alerts whenever a device senses the motion of a human or vehicle.

RAD Light My Way will be on display at ISC West, March 22-25 in Las Vegas, in RAD’s booth #31053.

AITX Receives ROSA Order from Texas Dealer Pro Security Group

On March 9th AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for a ROSA autonomous security robot from Pro Security Group a regional security services dealer in Texas. Pro Security Group was announced as a RAD authorized dealer for AITX in May of 2021. The is the third ROSA unit purchased by Pro Security Group.

“We are very honored to be able to recommend RAD solutions to our clients,” said Denise Nicholson, President and CEO at Pro Security Group. “We’ve placed 2 ROSAs on our building that keep an eye on the property and provide a great demonstration tool for our client meetings. We are just getting started and it’s our goal to quickly become RAD’s most active dealer.”

AITX Supports Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts with NFT Sale; CEO Steve Reinharz Also Creates GoFundMe Campaign to Assist in Raising Relief Funds

On March 8th AITX announced that it has created two ways to raise money for Ukrainian humanitarian relief. AITX has minted a non-fungible token (NFT) and CEO Steve Reinharz has created a GoFundMe campaign.

The new NFT is an image of ROAMEO, produced by Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), a wholly owned subsidiary of AITX. This image is covered in blue and gold, the national colors of Ukraine with a Bird of Peace shown on the security robot’s touch screen. Funds will be raised through an NFT auction of a single unit of the Ukrainian ROAMEO image.

The NFT auction is prominently displayed on the newly launched stevereinharz.com. This new website focuses on charitable causes, technological developments, and other projects important to Reinharz.

The Ukrainian ROAMEO NFT auction is online at https://tinyurl.com/ym2hpnef

“I speak for everyone here at AITX and the RAD subsidiaries that we strongly condemn the unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and founder of RAD. “We support the Ukrainian people’s right to freedom, self-determination, sovereignty, and peace. I hope that the funds we raise through the NFT auction, or the GoFundMe campaign helps the Ukrainian civilians that are being displaced or injured by this appalling conflict.”

An NFT is an asset verified using blockchain technology, in which a network of computers records transactions and gives buyers proof of authenticity and ownership. The current boom is mostly for digital assets, including images. NFTs make digital artworks unique, and therefore sellable.

The GoFundMe campaign created by Reinharz is an alternative to the NFT auction where members of the security and facilities industry may make donations. “AITX and RAD will continued to lead the way in our industries and challenge the status-quo. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t explore utilizing NFTs to generate awareness, and we’re certainly not going to sit on our hands as a humanitarian crisis is occurring.”

Reinharz’ GoFundMe campaign for Ukrainian Humanitarian Support can be found online at https://www.tinyurl.com/5h3xc6dz

Prudential Alarm Signed as New Dealer and Receives ROSA Order with Additional Units Expected

On March 2nd AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed Prudential Alarm as a new authorized dealer, and has received an order for a multiple security robots from this new dealer. Prudential Alarm is located in Taylor, Michigan and serves clients across the US in the state government space, automotive manufacturing industry, as well as logistics and warehousing.

AITX confirmed that Prudential Alarm has relationships with some of the largest commercial real estate operators and multi-family housing providers in the US, as well as multiple manufacturing facilities and several 3rd tier automotive suppliers and sees vast opportunities for applications for RAD’s ROSA and AVA security solutions related to autonomous remote services and verified access control.

3 Unit ROSA Order from Recently Signed Dealer Dunbar Security Solutions

On March 1st AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 3 ROSA security robots from new dealer Dunbar Security Solutions.

AITX previously indicated via a press release issued on February 18, 2022, that this order was expected, and that Dunbar had also ordered one ROSA device for demonstration purposes.

“RAD has solutions that are precisely what our clients are looking for,” said Andrew Maggio, Chief Operating Officer, Dunbar Security Solutions. “We have a major client that has several vacant properties and needs an effective, low-cost deterrent to trespassing and vandalism. We look forward to getting ROSA in their hands quickly.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Dunbar Security Solutions as one of our newest channel partners,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “The end user for these 3 ROSA 3.0 units is one the largest names in retail and has asked us to accelerate the deployment of these units. We are honored to support this request,” Reinharz added.

For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) visit:

www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com

