Brittany Cribbs, Founder of Cloud 9 Easy Go, Takes the World by Storm

Brittany Cribbs is a fun-loving, hardworking, high-spirited world traveler turned successful entrepreneur sweeping the globe with her patented Cloud 9 Easy Go portable seat cushion brand. But don’t be fooled by her award-winning smile and model-like looks; this savvy business entrepreneur packs a punch! She is living proof that with faith, perseverance, and the willingness to put in the work- Everything is possible.

As the winner of Season 1, Episode 2 of the hit entrepreneur show, America’s Big Deal on USA Network, https://fb.watch/bNTp73fLau/, Brittany knows a thing or two about successfully designing, launching, pitching, and securing funding for her global brand!

Brittany shares her story on how an uncomfortable European flight sparked the then twenty-something Southern belle into entrepreneur status.

Brittany shared details with Women Win Network CEO, Dr. Nakita Davis, on a recent interview. She said, “I came up with the idea for my portable memory foam seat cushion in 2016 after being on a long, miserable 10-hour flight. The seats on the plane were so uncomfortable that it made the entire flight experience unpleasant. After that flight, I started researching different types of cushions that I could take on future trips, and after 2 to 3 weeks of searching, I realized that the cushion that I was looking for didn’t exist, so I decided to invent it! I realized at that point that if I had this terrible flight experience, there must be several other people experiencing the same discomfort. That is when I decided to pursue a business with my seat cushion.”

And build a global brand she did!

As pictured above:

Women Win Network Official Cover Girl & 2022 Women of Black Excellence Honoree

Brittany’s highly sought-after Cloud 9 Easy Go cushion has accompanied passengers to North, Central and South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and around the globe! It is quickly becoming the staple must-have for wanderlust travelers and those committed to sitting comfortably in their home offices around the world. The most appealing selling point of this multi-purpose cushion is the fact that it can be used in countless ways. It’s versatility is what has allowed this brand to gain a loyal customer base and following.

With a variety of sizes, colors and materials, Brittany’s ultra-comfy product lineup will suit anyone’s needs. Whether you’re at home, at the office, or on the go, Cloud 9 Easy Go has got your back — no matter the SITuation!

Insiders tell us that Brittany is in major talks with both the NBA & NFL to obtain licensing deals, and her goal is to partner with every major sports entity to have her Cloud 9 Easy Go cushions available for their fans while in stadiums and arenas.

Supporters and self-care enthusiasts for their bottoms will be excited to know that Brittany will be airing primetime on QVC and HSN in the coming months. Fans of the Cloud 9 Easy Go brand will want to tune in to the bombshell business mogul as she takes the World by Storm!

More on Brittany Cribbs

Brittany Cribbs is the Founder and Inventor of Cloud 9 Easy Go, LLC, a luxury accessories brand that specializes in premium-quality products for on-the-go lifestyles. Cloud 9 Easy Go’s signature item is Brittany’s invention — a patented, portable memory foam seat cushion. This multi-purpose cushion is YOUR companion that adapts to fit the needs of YOUR lifestyle. It is available in various sizes and materials and can go with you practically anywhere. For example, this cushion can be used in vehicles, on flights, in your home and office, in stadiums and arenas, at the beach, on boats, or as a yoga mat or nap mat for children—just to name a few! Whether you’re at home, at the office, or on the go, Cloud 9 Easy Go has got your back – no matter the SITuation! Brittany is an Innovator in its truest form—taking a common problem that she had and creating a solution that, in turn, has helped countless people and will continue to help millions more in the future. When faced with adversity, time and time again, Brittany has overcome every obstacle. Her resilience and persistence have taken her from a little poor girl from rural Alabama to the accomplished woman she is blossoming into today. Professionally, her goal is to make Cloud 9 Easy Go a globally known, household name. She intends to make her brand synonymous with comfort and convenience.

