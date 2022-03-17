Intuitive Business Coach and Advisor Anna Kitney, on becoming a leading 7-figure coach during an economic downturn

As a leading business coach and spiritual business advisor and transformational teacher, Anna Kitney stresses the importance of personal growth and spiritual transformation and how to wield that power for success.

At a time when the pandemic put the world through an emotional and economic wringer, Anna Kitney Coaching and Advisory became a go-to for many people seeking direction and empowerment in their lives. Anna Kitney has embarked on a soul-led journey to help people grow, transform spiritually and begin to plot their success strategies more effectively. Anna Kitney is also committed to empowering the entrepreneurial woman, making her into a woman leader and entrepreneur who builds empires and creates lasting legacies.

Based in London, Anna Kitney Coaching and Advisory has many premium offerings that have especially shone during the economic downturn for clients from around the globe. Many people struggled to keep their businesses running, and Anna was helping women start and scale their businesses. Anna Kitney’s approach focuses on energetics, mindset and life coaching to elevate entrepreneurship in a unique blend of soul-led strategy through innate intuitive abilities, reprogramming mindsets, and energy recalibration to achieve results.

Anna has been an entrepreneur and has run 4 companies successfully in the last 23 years. Through her coaching, Anna helps people pivot through masterminds and group programs, a strategy that has seen her become a millionaire coach. “I’ve trained thousands of therapists, healers and coaches internationally for the last 15 years. I’ve worked across a broad range of industries but ultimately committed to empowering women through personal growth and spiritual transformation so that they can get their greatest work out into the world.”

Through her coaching and mentoring, Anna has trained many entrepreneurial women to finally take the plunge, starting and growing their businesses. She provides the support that most entrepreneurs lack and teaches them how to establish a support network for themselves. Anna also touches on the power of meditation, energetic selling, and their role in attracting soul-aligned clients. “Raise your energetic frequency to manifest your soul-aligned clients. Move from fear, lack, worry, frustration to passion, connection, and service so you can energetically magnetize your ideal clients instead of hunting for them.”

Anna Kitney calls on businesses to build a winning team, a strategy that will help in times of economic strife. She also highlights the value of changing a company’s business model if it no longer serves its purpose. Anna champions growth and development, explaining the importance of being open to change and embracing growth. These strategies have helped her establish a successful spiritual business coaching practice that thousands of people look to for guidance.

Anna Kitney’s training model calls on people to become vibrational matches to their desires, allowing the universe to grant their needs by increasing their self-worth and doing away with the scarcity mentality. Anna has built a coaching business from the ground up and thrived during an economic downturn. She exemplifies what is possible with the right mindset and notes that “God is my CEO.”

Her digital courses open people up to endless possibilities, inviting people to enter a zone of genius. “By working together, you’ll be mentored to evolve as the best version of yourself and enter a realm where anything is possible.” She also strongly believes in applying what she teaches to her personal life, a practice she credits with her growing success.

Media Contact

Company Name: Anna Kitney Coaching and Advisory

Contact Person: Anna Kitney

Email: Send Email

Phone: + 44 333 335 0601

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://www.annakitney.com/

