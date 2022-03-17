Laboratory Informatics Market worth $5.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report “Laboratory Informatics Market by Type of Solutions (LIMS, ELN, CDS, EDC, CDMS, LES, ECM, SDMS), Component (Software, Service), Delivery (On premise, Cloud), Industry (CRO, CMO, Pharma, Biotech, Chemical, Agriculture, Oil, Gas) – Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2026.
The increasing need for laboratory automation; the development of integrated lab informatics solutions; the need to comply with regulatory requirements; and the growing demand in biobanks/biorepositories, academic research institutes, and CROs are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory informatics market. On the other hand, lack of integration standards and high maintenance and services cost are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The state of urgency to combat the outbreak led pharma & biotech companies, researchers, various diagnostic labs, and testing facilities conducting COVID-19 research to adopt advanced technologies and solutions exceeding traditional avenues to improve workflows. Research laboratories or diagnostic labs focusing on COVID-19 research need to handle multiple steps (such as test management, sample handling, inventory control, packaging, and shipment). Also, research laboratories focused on developing treatments or vaccines for COVID-19 need an effective end-to-end solution to improve the quality, productivity, and rapidity of the vaccine manufacturing process. This is likely to increase the uptake of laboratory informatics solutions, which enhance research and testing activities, along with efficient data management.
The cloud-based models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of deployment model, the laboratory informatics market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and remotely hosted models. The cloud-based models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as on-demand self-serving analytics, no upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and a pay-as-you-go pricing model will boost the demand for cloud-based laboratory informatics solutions in the coming years. However, data transfer complexities and data security concerns may hinder the growth of this market segment.
The services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.
Based on components, the laboratory informatics market is segmented into services and software. The services segment dominated this market in 2020. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the growing technological advancements in solution offerings by various vendors, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing need for consulting services, and the recurring nature of services. Furthermore, in terms of IT usage and skill, the life science industry relies heavily on service providers.
North America dominated the laboratory informatics solutions market in 2020.
In 2020, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The large share of this market can primarily be attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada, which have allowed for significant investments in technology in this region. Growth in the North American market is supported by the growing demand for the integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research, growth in biobanks, need for early drug discovery, easy availability of laboratory informatics products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across industries.
The prominent players in the Laboratory Informatics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LabVantage Solutions, Inc. (US), LabWare (US), Abbott Informatics (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Waters (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Dassault Systèmes (Paris, France), LABWORKS LLC (US), and PerkinElmer Inc. (US).
