360Legal Brings Bespoke Service of Process to Colorado with a new office in Denver

360Legal, a leading provider of Process Service, is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Denver, Colorado. The Denver office will serve as Colorado Operations Headquarters.

Plans to develop a new office to support Process Server Delivery in Colorado began as feedback from local attorneys expressed concern, and even anger, over the quality of Process Service, industry-wide. Pandemic-driven Mergers and acquisitions and subsequent closures of key Process Service providers exacerbated the perceived service gap. In addition, several attorneys expressed outrage at having to return significant case fees due to the failure of their traditional Process Server. 360 Legal’s new Denver office allows them to support the legal community in Denver aggressively and throughout Colorado.

Contrary to common belief outside the Legal industry, Process Service is not a generic service. The reality is Service of Process is a critical component in almost all legal proceedings, from Bankruptcy to Debt Collection, Divorce to Replevin. The speed and accuracy of Service of Process and subsequent reporting can impact the outcome of a case. All attorneys want to appear prepared and ready for trial. No attorney wants to go before a judge, in the presence of their peers, knowing their case may be struck down because their Process Server provided inadequate Service. Inadequate (or non-existent) Service of Process can lead to immediate dismissal of a case, devastating for the clients that hired the attorney, and a professional embarrassment to the attorney in front of the judge and opposing counsel.

360 Legal bridges the gap between mainstream generic Process Servers and high-quality Service with a simple single focus.

“Not on our watch,” says 360Legal’s CEO when asked about inadequate Service of Process “at 360Legal, we are a Client-First company. We exist for and because of our clients. Therefore, 360 Legal will always be client first.”

Mike Weaver, CEO 360 Legal, in a recent interview about why Process Service with a Client Focus matters.

When a law firm engages 360 Legal, they become a trusted Process Server partner for their clients. 360 Legal will never settle to be a generic service provider. It runs against their Code, to be Client First. Process Service is a critical part of the legal process. In addition, the Process Server’s professionalism reflects on their client’s firm. 360 Legal met the challenge of an industry-wide Process Server consolidation and subsequent faltering of client service in Florida. As a result of 360 Legal’s agility and Client-Focused Code, their presence expanded rapidly. New offices in Denver position 360 Legal to “fill the service gap” in Colorado. 360 Legal groomed a National Network of Professional Process Servers, providing a comprehensive legal suite of services delivering unmatched efficiency, accuracy, and quality while meeting all legal and regulatory provisions.

