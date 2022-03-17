AMAXG Opens Global 'BIZA DApp Development Contest'

Korea Blockchain Enterpise Promotion Association (Chairman Han-Young Lee) and AMAXG Group(AMAXG, CEO Jeong-Moo Choi) are co-hosting the ‘AMAXG BIZA DApp Development Contest’ in the first and second half of this year.

According to an AMAXG official, the purpose of this Contest is to “provide development and participation opportunities so that life-based services using block chain technology can be implemented through AMAXG’s BIZA Dapp, the BIZAuto platform service, and We will support education and consulting.”

BigData, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Metaverse, NFT convergence platform development and operator AMAXG said, “We are receiving applications for the first round of participation by April 30(Sat) and the second round of applications by September 30(Fri).” Participants include college students, ordinary people, and developers who can develop DApp based on BizAuto MainNet.

An official from the Contest said, “Based on the BIZAuto MainNet platform, we will select and support talented people who can develop DApps in various fields such as public, living, culture, finance, education, medical, distribution, SNS, sports game, and leisure. ”We support the valuable challenges of young talents who will be the leaders of future generations.”

Currently, BIZAuto Platform consists of • BIZA-CarnegieMall (the world’s first decentralized P2P shopping mall) • BIZA-Metaversity (integrated two-way AI education at educational institutions around the world) • BIZA-UVIT (cultural, art, e-sports, movable property, real estate, digital asset NFT exchange • BIZA-MetaWorld (Metaverse Platform).

In addition, CEO Choi Jeong-moo said, “We regularly operate courses such as basic education for blockchain beginners in AMAXG and practical training for external developers.” We plan to establish a global online and offline education center to foster digital talent and expand job creation.

Details of the contest can be found on Homepage (www.Amaxgdapp.com), Facebook (@BizaMainnet), YouTube (AMAXG BIZA-TV) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BizaMainnet)

Media Contact

Company Name: AMAXG KOREA

Contact Person: Jeong Moo Choi(CEO)

Email: Send Email

Country: South Korea

Website: https://amaxgdapp.com/

