AMAXG Opens Global 'BIZA DApp Development Contest'

Korea Blockchain Enterpise Promotion Association (Chairman Han-Young Lee) and AMAXG Group(AMAXG, CEO Jeong-Moo Choi) are co-hosting the ‘AMAXG BIZA DApp Development Contest’ in the first and second half of this year.
According to an AMAXG official, the purpose of this Contest is to “provide development and participation opportunities so that life-based services using block chain technology can be implemented through AMAXG’s BIZA Dapp, the BIZAuto platform service, and We will support education and consulting.”
BigData, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Metaverse, NFT convergence platform development and operator AMAXG said, “We are receiving applications for the first round of participation by April 30(Sat) and the second round of applications by September 30(Fri).” Participants include college students, ordinary people, and developers who can develop DApp based on BizAuto MainNet.
An official from the Contest said, “Based on the BIZAuto MainNet platform, we will select and support talented people who can develop DApps in various fields such as public, living, culture, finance, education, medical, distribution, SNS, sports game, and leisure. ”We support the valuable challenges of young talents who will be the leaders of future generations.”
Currently, BIZAuto Platform consists of • BIZA-CarnegieMall (the world’s first decentralized P2P shopping mall) • BIZA-Metaversity (integrated two-way AI education at educational institutions around the world) • BIZA-UVIT (cultural, art, e-sports, movable property, real estate, digital asset NFT exchange • BIZA-MetaWorld (Metaverse Platform).
In addition, CEO Choi Jeong-moo said, “We regularly operate courses such as basic education for blockchain beginners in AMAXG and practical training for external developers.” We plan to establish a global online and offline education center to foster digital talent and expand job creation.
Details of the contest can be found on Homepage (www.Amaxgdapp.com), Facebook (@BizaMainnet), YouTube (AMAXG BIZA-TV) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BizaMainnet)
Media Contact
Company Name: AMAXG KOREA
Contact Person: Jeong Moo Choi(CEO)
Email: Send Email
Country: South Korea
Website: https://amaxgdapp.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.