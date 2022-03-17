King Jones Offers Outstanding Credit Advisory Services to Helps Clients Build Credit

King Jones is known for his ingenious credit repair services to his clients helping them receive better offers for their future.

Los Angeles, CA, USA – King Jones, a well-known credit expert from Los Angeles, CA, is creating a buzz with his brilliant and effective credit repair services. He specializes in helping consumers with bad and/or damaged credit. Within a short span of time, he has established himself as a highly-rated credit advisor due to his personalized, client-centric approach and affordable services. This new-age credit consultant is determined to make a significant and positive difference in the life of his clients by delivering a combination of world-class credit solutions, strategic advice, and the highest level of service.

“I offer free consultation sessions so that I can better understand the credit gaps of my customers. I customize my service offerings as per their specific requirements,” says King Jones, founder of King’s Life of Credit. “My background and years of experience as a credit consultant give me an advantage of knowing what works best and customizing specifically for each client.”

King Jones has established himself as a leading authority on credit with his laser-sharp focus on delivering quality and personalized credit solutions to his clients. He offers various services that include the removal of negative items from the customers’ credit reports (late payments, charge offs, collections), setting up payment plans with creditors, and debt consolidation plans.

“We are in the business of advising clients, many of whom are facing unprecedented challenges and disruption in their financial life and need an expert who can sort it all out for them,” notes King Jones.

King Jones realizes that when it comes to providing credit advisory services to his clients, a “One Size Fits All” strategy simply doesn’t work. He tailors his approach to meet the needs of each of his clients.

“I am passionate about helping my clients achieve practical results with real impact,” notes King Jones. “We aim to help clients succeed. We examine and evaluate their credit in new ways to produce breakthrough insights and deliver new solutions. We provide in-depth and customized credit advice using our unbiased, fact-based, rigorous approach to uncover workable solutions.”

King Jones is committed to the success of his clients and he is continually updating his approach and methodology to keep up with the latest in global business policies and compliance issues. He leverages his industry knowledge and experience to generate the best possible solutions for his clients.

“I am proud of the fact that my clients have been loyal to me simply because I don’t treat them as just another number on my list of clients. I make sure I know them personally because their credit needs are as personal as it gets. They can always count on me,” says King Jones. “With my unique solution-oriented approach, I can help my clients build strong credit. I started this as an effort to help individuals secure their finances, and have constantly seen a surge in demand for my services ever since I started offering credit advisory services.”

About King Jones

King Jones is an entrepreneur that thrives on the security of financial safety, personal information privacy, and consumer’s financial growth. King has multiple companies 1) A web security corporation (IDP Identity pros) 2) A unique clothing line (Pure Forsure) 3) Credit dispute website (Dispute Here).

King is also a public figure on Instagram, Facebook TikTok, and YouTube.

He likes to help people grow in life by making them understand the importance of their credit and what it means to have great credit. His knowledge and experience have greatly benefited numerous people to fix their credit. He also wrote a book about credit called “The Manual To A Perfect Credit Score “. Readers can purchase the book on his website https://kingslifeofcredit.com/.

King, who likes to call himself “the credit guy”, has helped over 400 consumers get back on track with their credit. The excitement and joy that he brings to families is amazing.

He likes to give back to his community by providing food to the homeless as they struggle for help and just need a hand. He also passes on his old clothing to the homeless in Los Angeles California.

For more information, other inquiries or to connect with King Jones, send an email or reach out via the website. He is also available via his social media handles:

Instagram @kingslifeofcredit

TikTok @kingslifeofcredit

Facebook @Ki Jones

YouTube @king’s Life Of Credit

Media Contact

Company Name: King’s Life Of Credit

Contact Person: King Jones

Email: Send Email

Phone: 626-364-5898

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: https://kingslifeofcredit.com/

