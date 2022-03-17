Basri Tokgöz Offers Brazilian Model Alessandra Ambrosio to Become the Face of the International Basriko Agency

Basri Tokgöz, who has made remarkable works with the modeling agency Basriko Ajans, which he founded, stated that they are looking for models for the international face of the agency. Basri Tokgöz, who has been serving many local and foreign celebrities in his agency, stated that many famous names preferred him. Expressing that he has a wide service network, Tokgöz added that they are also working on the international aspect of the agency.

“We are working on remarkable studies with our expert team. As a modeling agency, we support the participation of new faces in the sector. In this context, I can say that we are engaged in meticulous and institutional work. In addition to this, I can say that we made offers to models who work professionally in their fields to determine the international face of our agency. Alessandra Ambrosio is one of these names. Brazilian model, as a famous model, has been involved in projects known worldwide.”

“Our work continues to find the international face of our agency”

Basri Tokgöz, who stated that as Basriko Ajans, they are in cooperation with many famous names by carrying out professional works, underlined that they are currently carrying out activities to determine the international face of the agency. Stating that they made offers to some famous models in their evaluations on the subject, Tokgöz continued his explanations with the following: “We made an offer to the world-famous Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosi to be the international face of our agency. You know, being the face of a brand means contributing to the brand’s strategic goals. For this reason, the name you will work with must be able to appeal to a certain audience. We believe the Brazilian model is a special name in this regard.”

“We also made an offer to Alessandro Ambrosio”

Continuing his evaluations on the subject, Basri Tokgöz underlined that they are in contact with famous models: “The person who will be the face of a brand must be one of the well-known names who do professional work in their field. In our work to determine the international face of our agency, we sent proposals to names that match this criterion. One of them, Brazilian model Alessandro Ambrosio, is a famous name who has been successful in modeling. The Brazilian model, who is self-improving, and very popular, also follows the industry closely. We will continue our work with attention by continuing on our way with the name who accepted our offer.”

Company Name: Basriko Agency

Website: https://basritokgoz.com.tr

