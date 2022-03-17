Jo Young-nam, a Korean Singer, Embraces NFT technology Into His Artwork

On March, 11th, Arowana NFT Marketplace, a leading NFT marketplace in South Korea, announced the launch of a new NFT art collection collaborating with a Korean singer/artist, Jo Young-nam.
Through the collaboration with Arowana NFT Marketplace, Jo Young-nam, a legendary South Korean singer from the 1970s who is also known to be a prolific painter, now officially joined the non-fungible token (NFT) art space.
The title of the NFT collection is called ‘Sampal Gwangddang’ and it reinterprets the concept of play, inspired by the picture in the ‘Hwatu’, Korean playing cards. Jo Young-nam has projected his unique ideas of laughter, humor, and personality into the NFT art pieces. This NFT collection offers the opportunity to have a glimpse of what the artist pursuit through his artwork.
‘Sampal Gwanddang’ is also special since It is evaluated to be an attempt to change the rather difficult category of NFT into a ‘fun’ genre, away from what has been focused on making it as intellectual property or applying NFT technology into the artwork.
According to the announcement, the collaboration will focus on communicating with the MZ generation, Millennials (born 1981-1995), and Generation Z (born 1996-2005), and bringing greater awareness of Arowana NFT Marketplace through utilizing NFT technology into art.
About Arowana Project
The Arowana offers a decentralized intermediary platform that connects creators and buyers and the NFT market where only creators who have passed verification can sell.
Arowana also operates a Reliable-Digital Asset Platform(R-DAP) that provides services that can be issued, guaranteed, exchanged, and traded as digital assets by evaluating the value of in-kind assets.
Media Contact
Company Name: AROWANA TECH PTE. LTD.
Contact Person: Tommy Hong
Email: Send Email
Phone: +82 10-3982-4189
Country: Singapore
Website: https://arowana.finance/en/
