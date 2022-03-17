Web Hosting Services Market Will Grow Due To Growth In The Business Activities Of The Organizations And The Subsequent Need Of Handling Web Traffic, 2020 – 2025 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

According to new study by Grand View Research, North America dominated the Web Hosting Services Market with a revenue share of 35.28% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC.

Procurement Outlook

Web hosting services provide shared or dedicated hosting of one or more services for their customers. It is majorly used for hosting websites, company email, files, games, and other content. Following are the most common types of web hosting services:

Shared web hosting: In this system, several websites are kept on the same server.

Reseller web hosting: This service package includes a shared hosting account with extra tools to resell hosting space.

Cloud-based web hosting: It refers to a technology that lets many individual servers work together in one giant server.

Virtual private server: This type of server share one physical server but act like multiple, separate servers. It is a link between shared hosting and getting an in-house dedicated machine.

Dedicated web server: Dedicated server gives owners exclusive rental rights over a web server.

Colocation web hosting: In this hosting, owners are responsible for their server software, data storage, backup procedures, etc. Owners are solely responsible to replace the hardware in case of any malfunction.

Self-service web hosting: In this type of hosting, owners need to buy the servers, install and configure the software.

Web hosting services enable companies to subcontract one or more web-based core functions to a hosting provider. Hence, the procurement need for web hosting services is becoming very important.

Demand Outlook

The global web hosting services market is valued at USD 65.5 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2025 due to growth in the business activities of the organizations and the subsequent need of handling web traffic. North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.28% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. The shared hosting segment is the largest web hosting service segment due to the high adoption rate among the small and medium enterprises.

Grab your copy, or request for a free sample of the “Web Hosting Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, published by Grand View Research” for In-depth details regarding supplier ranking and selection, sourcing, and pricing criteria & strategies.

Cost Drivers

Software development cost that includes the salary of multiple developers, UI/UX designers, etc., are the major cost component in web hosting service development. Many suppliers preferred to outsource the development activity to low-cost destinations like India.

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):

Market Intelligence involving – market size and forecast, growth factors, and driving trends

Price and Cost Intelligence – pricing models adopted for the category, total cost of ownerships

Supplier Intelligence – rich insight on supplier landscape, and identifies suppliers who are dominating, emerging, lounging, and specializing

Sourcing / Procurement Intelligence – best practices followed in the industry, identifying standard KPIs and SLAs, peer analysis, negotiation strategies to be utilized with the suppliers, and best suited countries for sourcing to minimize supply chain disruptions

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Payment Processing Solutions Industry Procurement Intelligence – Businesses need payment processing service providers to provide payment options through credit or debit cards to their customers. These payment processing service providers help them in crediting the money into their bank accounts. Payment processing solutions then collaborate between all parties involved to make the payment process efficient and seamless for the merchants and customers. The service providers do the entire process from authentication to transaction.

Oleochemicals Industry Procurement Intelligence – Oleochemicals are chemical compounds derived from natural fats and oils that can be used as raw materials or as supplemental materials across multiple industries. It can also be used as a substitute for petrochemicals. The oleochemicals industry is nowadays focusing on inexpensive and renewable feedstocks to produce oleochemicals with high biodegradability, low toxicity, and low environmental impact. Oleochemicals are produced using chemical processes such as water-based hydrolysis, alcohol-based alcoholysis, hydrogenation, etc. It contains few carcinogens, making them a safer option than their synthetic chemical alternatives. Some oleochemicals that are commonly used in today’s industry include palm oil, coconut oil, and soy.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: www.grandviewresearch.com/pipeline/web-hosting-services-market-procurement-intelligence-report

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Web Hosting Services Market Will Grow Due To Growth In The Business Activities Of The Organizations And The Subsequent Need Of Handling Web Traffic, 2020 – 2025 | Grand View Research, Inc.