Overwater Lazy Pelican Squad NFT Mint is Live bringing Augmented Reality to Events, Venues, & Brands Worldwide

Overwater is an Augmented Reality Platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain.Overwater Token Presale goes Live July 1st, 2022.

Tampa Florida – Overwater is an Augmented Reality platform based on the Ethereum Blockchain that allows users to design interactive augmented reality experiences in the real world using a mobile device or smart glasses. The platform is soon releasing two NFT projects: Overwater GEO NFTs and Overwater Lazy Pelican Squad NFTs. Their highly anticipated Overwater Token Presale will go live July 1st, 2022.

Overwater: Augmented Reality x NFTs

Augmented reality (AR) is one of the most popular technology fads right now, and it’ll only become more popular as AR-capable smartphones and other devices become more widely available. AR allowed us to view the real-world environment right in front of us. Overwater will be the first Augmented Reality platform for the distribution of NFTs. For readers who still have an ambiguous understanding of the world of NFTs, an NFT is abbreviated for Non-Fungible Token meaning that it is irreplaceable and unique. Unlike bitcoins which are fungible and not unique as there are many bitcoins. As a result, when an NFT is purchased it means purchasing a one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable token of the Ethereum blockchain. NFTs come in many forms. NFTs have traditionally been treated as simply collectors, with a limited range of applications. Today, however, widespread NFT adoption has reached a tipping point, with NFT-based gaming platforms like Overwater allowing players to monetise and exchange digital assets on the blockchain in novel ways.

Overwater GEO NFTs and Tokens

Overwater will use the Ethereum blockchain to decentralize all the token exchange dynamics between the users and the Overwater token ($OVER). $OVER is a utility token based on the Ethereum’s smart contract ERC-20 standard. The platform’s mission is to create the Physical World Metaverse through interactive AR experiences geo-anchored to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the World Overwater.

The Geo-Anchored NFTs (GEOs) are parcels stored inside a blockchain-based ledger that make up the digital layer subdividing our planet into pinpoint geolocated NFTs. Every plot of virtual real estate uses the ERC-721 standard of tradable assets, meaning that each token is a NFT, characterized by its digital scarcity as a collectible and wholly distinct asset to buy, sell, lease, trade, or hold. So, when you buy a piece of land within the World Overwater, you acquire a unique and irreplicable piece of the Ethereum blockchain.

Overwater’s NFTs are based on the ERC-721 standard that also allows decentralized possession of digital assets such as GEOs and AR Experiences (EXPs), that superimposed on reality through the eye of a mobile device or a smart glass, give life to augmented reality experiences. Historically, NFTs have functioned as mere collectibles, satisfying a unique, although narrow, range of use. Today, however, widespread NFT adoption has reached a tipping point, with NFT based gaming platforms like Overwater giving users revolutionary ways to monetize and move digital assets on the blockchain.

Overwater NFTs are freely tradable among users in a decentralized fashion through the use of the Overwater NFT marketplace. This means that Overwater GEO owners can decide what kind of EXP the user will experience once physically entered in the geolocation. Therefore the community has complete control over Overwater GEOs and EXPs.

Overwater Tokenomics

The total supply of Overwater Token is 1,000,000,000 = 1 Billion

250 Million = Private and Public Sale.

250 Million = Reward Pool

500 Million = Vested

Overwater Lazy Pelican Squad

The Overwater Lazy Pelican Squad, OLPS is another project of overwater NFT powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. This project is set to integrate Augmented Reality within the World Overwater Metaverse. The collection comprises 10,000 Unique NFTs algorithmically generated on the Ethereum Blockchain. They are all unique and composed of a combination of various elements and features. The OLPS NFTs are unique avatars that can only be used in the Metaverse and serve as the user’s digital identity. OLPS NFTs give users the right to participate in the World Overwater Social Spaces to include overwater resorts and venues both virtual and live in person around the world. The OLPS will have portions of land in the World Overwater, Sandbox, and Decentraland, wherein the Metaverse communities will be established. Accessibility to these communities will be through the Pelican Squad NFTs.

Owners of the OLPS NFTs will have access to the Presale, whitelist, and release of the OVERWATER TOKEN ($OVER) SALE July 1st, 2022. NFT Holders are guaranteed to receive $OVER tokens as well as Overwater Land Parcel NFTs airdropped to all holders after the $OVER public sale concluded.

Be apart of the World Overwater and contribute to the advancement of the live Metaverse by creating augmented reality experiences geolocated worldwide. Mint your Pelican today and ensure your spot in the upcoming Overwater $OVER token Presale July 1st, 2022.

