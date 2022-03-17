HyperSafuu: Is a multifunctional cross chain ecosystem comprising of double rewards, staking DAO and swap.

HyperSafuu, a new venture in the cryptocurrency and NFT has today released a white paper outlining further details about its token structure and confirming that it will launch soon.
HYPERSAFUU is structured to operate like any other business model, it is not a temporary source of income or someone’s hobby, which means that decisions based upon the best and more profitable return-on-investment are our most remarkable added value. Our efforts and dedication are our main drive to lift this token up and make it excel in a field where hard work is less appreciated than financial value.
That’s how we will be achieving the best TCO and ROI, in the most efficient cost, the least amount of time, and the best effective communication strategy, as communication is the key to any successful partnership, and we acknowledge that trust is earned and not given, thus HYPERSAFUU is audited and KYC’d, to show our reliability and authenticity to our investors.
Not only are accountability and clarity some of our values, but they are also two main communication pillars in our core, which brings us to the most obvious part: HYPERSAFUU main focus and priority regarding the project decisions and direction is to provide consistent and high returns on investments. Of course, with accountability, comes ethics, and we are obliged to be ethically and morally equal to our investors.
HyperSafuu has a total supply of 100000000 tokens. The total supply development is controlled through the buyback and burn mechanism.
OUR TOKENOMICS ARE DIVIDED INTO THE FOLLOWING CALCULATIONS:
20% BURN
40% FAIRLAUNCH SALE
30% LIQUDITY
5% MARKETING
2% AIRDROP
About HyperSafuu
HyperSafuu is an ecosystem app that provides both simplicity and security in trading crypt and NFTs at the lowest fees. offering a reliable and easy-to-use platform to access the broader crypto economy. HyperSafuu app is an innovative app with an interface that offers simple access to unique features for its users to trade with ease, while remaining safe with all the security solutions that are offered by the app.
HyperSafuu is a multifunctional cross chain ecosystem comprising of busd rewards, NFT marketplace and staking DAO.
For more information visit: https://hypersafuu.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/Hypersafuu
Media Contact
Company Name: HyperSafuu
Contact Person: Vogel @Voge_Krypto
Email: Send Email
Country: Canada
Website: https://hypersafuu.io/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: HyperSafuu: Is a multifunctional cross chain ecosystem comprising of double rewards, staking DAO and swap.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.