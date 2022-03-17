ñol

Cyberbacker Sells 23 Franchises in One Year, On Track To Double That in 2022

by AB Digital, Inc.
March 17, 2022 3:15 PM | 3 min read
CEO and founder of Cyberbacker, Craig Goodliffe is thrilled to announce the expansion of the administration support and virtual assistant service with 23 franchises across the United States and is on track to double that number in 2022.

OGDEN, UT – In 2021, Goodliffe and Cyberbacker’s Vice President of Franchise Development, Jason Stowe worked hard to bring Cyberbacker to more business owners across the country. 

Carrying that momentum into the new year, the duo has another 48 franchises in the works for 2022. By offering a low-risk, low-investment option, Goodliffe and Stowe found the sweet spot to scaling. 

“The smartest thing I ever did was hire an expert, such as Jason. The key to successful franchising is being in business with the right people,” says Goodliffe. 

“I agree. You want to make sure your values align. At Cyberbacker, we all know that our end goal is helping the people in the Philippines. And whoever works for us, that’s our end goal. As I’m sending franchises, creating jobs, I’m always thinking, ‘is this going to be a win for the people we’re supporting?” says Stowe. 

Stowe says that Cyberbacker franchisees see one to two times their initial investment within the first year and the key to a successful franchise is to give the franchisee the tools they need to be a brand ambassador for their market. 

“When people franchise with Cyberbacker they have the potential to increase family time, a greater money opportunity, it’s a great opportunity for growth. We’re here to reduce the chaos in their life,” says Stowe. 

In addition to the remarkable growth of Cyberbacker, Goodliffe also just released Cyberbacker’s first robot as a new telepresence option. 

“As the world is changing, the way that we interact with remote workers is going to be completely different,” says Goodliffe. 

Cyberbacker is excited to be a part of the future of remote work. 

About Craig Goodliffe

Craig Goodlife is a successful real estate executive who started Cyberbacker to connect small to medium-sized businesses with the top-flight support staff that they need in order to grow.

About Cyberbacker

Cyberbacker is an innovative, new, mission-driven company for connecting small to medium businesses. Cyberbacker is the leading provider of world-class administrative support and virtual assistant services from anywhere in the world to anyone in the world.

For Media Inquiries:

Erica Torres

erica.torres@otterpr.com

Media Contact
Company Name: Otter Public Relations
Contact Person: Erica Torres
Email: Send Email
Phone: 3193153273
City: Orlando
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: www.otterpr.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Cyberbacker Sells 23 Franchises in One Year, On Track To Double That in 2022

