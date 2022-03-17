Oasys Revealed Netmarble as One of its Gaming Chain Initial Validators

“"We are thrilled to establish a partnership with OASYS, powered by game-oriented blockchain technology as well as infrastructure", said Netmarble.”

A Leading Developer and Publisher of High-Quality Mobile Game Joins as an Initial Validator of the Oasys Gaming Chain

March 17th, 2022 – Singapore – Oasys is pleased to announce that Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has been revealed as one of over 20 initial validators for the Oasys Gaming Chain ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to establish a partnership with OASYS, powered by game-oriented blockchain technology as well as infrastructure”, said Netmarble. “We will continue to expand our narratives as a global game company by providing an advanced blockchain-based ecosystem via this partnership”. Netmarble recently announced its launching plans for various games with Blockchain and Metaverse technology applied.

“We are proud to partner with Netmarble, Korea’s largest PC and mobile gaming company with numerous well-known MMORPG and casual game titles such as “Seven Knights 2” and “Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds,” and most recently, active in blockchain-based game production, to expand the Oasys ecosystem,” stated the Oasys Foundation.

The Oasys gaming chain will be exhibiting at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco on March 22-25, 2022.

About Netmarble Corporation

Established in Korea in 2000, Netmarble Corporation is a top developer and publisher pushing the boundaries of the mobile gaming experience with highly innovative games including Marvel Future Revolution, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, Blade & Soul Revolution, and MARVEL Future Fight. As a parent company of Kabam, and a major shareholder of Jam City and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), Netmarble strives to entertain audiences around the world with a variety of mobile games based on its powerful franchises and collaborations with IP holders worldwide.

More information can be found at http://company.netmarble.com

About Oasys

Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionizing the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based eco-friendly blockchain. With a focus on creating an eco-system for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers faced when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and free gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

In addition to Dizon, other founding team members of the “Oasys” include Hajime Nakatani, President and CEO of BANDAI NAMCO Research, Hironobu Ueno, CEO of double jump.tokyo, Hironao Kunimitsu, Founder of gumi and CEO of Thirdverse, and Shuji Utsumi, entertainment business innovator and founding member of PlayStation, co-founder of Q Entertainment, and currently Co-COO of SEGA CORPORATION.

