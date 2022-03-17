Phosphate Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020 – 2027: Rising Demand for Ammonium Phosphate, from the Manufacturing Industry is Driving the Market| Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

The global phosphate market was valued at USD 72 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2020 to 2027 majorly due to the rising demand for ammonium phosphate, from the manufacturing market. APAC is leading the global phosphate market with more than 40% share followed by Europe and North America.

Phosphate Industry Procurement Outlook

Phosphate is one of the most common elements mined primarily from phosphate rock. It is a chemical derivative of phosphoric acid and the majority of its global production is absorbed by fertilizer manufacturing industries in the booming agricultural sector. One metric ton of phosphate rock can produce more than 100 metric tons of phosphate granules. Phosphates can be segmented into the following categories:

Orthophosphates : These are found naturally in the environment and in water, but are also artificially added to fertilizers. In swimming pools, orthophosphates are the most prevalent of all types of phosphates.

: These are found naturally in the environment and in water, but are also artificially added to fertilizers. In swimming pools, orthophosphates are the most prevalent of all types of phosphates. Condensed phosphates : This type of phosphates contain salts, metals or minerals like calcium.

: This type of phosphates contain salts, metals or minerals like calcium. Organophosphates : These are organic phosphates (esters of phosphoric acid). Organophosphates are a key ingredient in more than 50% of all pesticides.

: These are organic phosphates (esters of phosphoric acid). Organophosphates are a key ingredient in more than 50% of all pesticides. Inorganic phosphates: Inorganic phosphates are majorly deals with water treatment businesses.

Phosphate Industry Demand Outlook

Phosphate Industry Cost Drivers

Phosphate rock is the most important feedstock of phosphate production. It is the major cost driver of overall production cost. The cost of phosphate rock accounted for more than 50% of the one-unit phosphate production. In the last two years, the price of phosphate rock fluctuates significantly majorly due to supply-demand disruption during Covid-19. The price of phosphate rock has witnessed a gradual decrease over the last ten years. However, it is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period.

