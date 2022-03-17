Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

“Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market | IndustryARC”

The Growth of the Pharmaceuticals Sector Has Also Increased Its Demand, Thereby, Propelling the Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. The fatty methyl ester Sulfonate is the anionic surfactant and it is produced by sulfonation of saturated fatty acid methyl esters derived from natural fats and oils. It is less toxic and highly biodegradable when compared with other types of surfactants. Fatty methyl ester sulfonate has excellent physicochemical qualities and can be used as an emulsifier, softening agent, and detergents. The fatty methyl ester is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for the industrial and home cleaning industry. The growing cosmetics and personal care industry is also fueling the growth of the fatty methyl ester sulfonate industry. Furthermore, the growth of the pharmaceuticals sector has also increased its demand, thereby, propelling the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 impacted the growth of many industries, but the demand for the fatty methyl ester market increased because there was an upsurge in the demand for home and personal cleaning, which accelerated the market growth. For instance, according to the International Association for Soaps, Detergent, and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E), the demand for home and industrial cleaning in Europe increased by 67% in 2020, when compared with 2019. Furthermore, demand for home and industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, and other commodities surged in 2021 as a result of the elevated Covid-19 pandemic, which spurred market expansion. Also, it is forecasted that the Covid-19 impact will end by mid-2022, thereby, further boosting the demand for the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – By Form

The powder segment held the largest share in the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027. The powder form is widely utilized in detergents because it has superior detergency at low concentrations, and it provides enhanced functionality when combined with hard water. Furthermore, when compared with other forms it is cost-effective, because of this advantage its demand is increasing, which is further accelerating the market growth. Thus, due to these advantages of powder form, and the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market will continue to prosper during the forecast period.

For more information about Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market @

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Fatty-Methyl-Ester-Sulfonate-Market-Research-503635#report2

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – By Packaging

The bag segment held the largest share in the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market in 2021. Bag packaging is used for fatty methyl ester sulfonate because it is lightweight in comparison to other types of packaging, and as a result, it is very cost-effective. The bag packaging offers high strength because it can carry a weight up to a thousand times its weight. Thus, due to these features of bag packaging, its use for fatty methyl ester sulfonate packaging is increasing, which is accelerating the growth of the fatty methyl ester sulfonate.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry

The home and industrial cleaning segment held the largest share in the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2022-2027. The fatty methyl ester sulfonates have active cleaning agents, softening agents, and emulsifiers owing to this it is used in home and industrial cleaning products such as laundry detergents, industrial detergents, and more. The growing home and industrial cleaning industry is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the International Association for Soaps, Detergent, and Maintenance Products (A.I.S.E), in 2019 the home cleaning industry of Europe was €30.2 billion (US33.8 billion) and in 2021 it was €32.4 billion (US$37 billion), an increase of 7.3%. Furthermore, the industrial cleaning industry of Europe in 2019 was €7.2 billion (US$8.06 billion) and in 2021 it was €8.8 billion (US$10.1 billion), an increase of 22.22%. Thus, the growing home and industrial cleaning industry across the globe is aiding the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market growth.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Fatty Methyl ester sulfonate market in 2021 up to 38%. The increasing production of detergent in the region is driving the growth of the market. For instance, the production of detergents in the year 2019 in India was 687,000 MT and in 2021 it was 715,000 MT, an increase of 4.1%. Moreover, it is widely utilized in pharmaceutical products because it has a high concentration of oil, antioxidants, and proteins. The growing pharmaceutical industry in the region is forecasted to drive the growth of the market. For instance, the pharmaceutical production in the 4th quarter of 2019 was 16,183.2 MT and in 2021 was 16,892.7 MT, an increase of 4.2%. Thus, the increasing detergent and pharmaceuticals production in the Asia-Pacific region is fueling the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market growth.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Drivers

Rapid Development of the Cosmetics Industry

The cosmetics and personal care industry widely employ fatty methyl ester sulfonate in cosmetics and personal care products such as shampoo, hand wash, body care, and more because its natural properties ensure that it does not harm the skin. The growing cosmetics industry in the world is accelerating the fatty methyl ester sulfonate industry growth. For instance, according to Cosmetic Europe- the personal care association, in 2021 Europe was the largest cosmetic market at the global level with annual sales of €76.7 billion (US$87.6 billion). Moreover, according to the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association (CTPA), in 2019 the global sales of hand care products was€54.09 million (US$60.6million) and in 2021 it increased to€68.25 million (US$77.9million) with an overall increase of 26.2%. Thus, the growing demand for the cosmetics and personal care industry will also act as a driver for the growth of the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Raw Materials from Various End-Use Industries

The increasing usage of bio-based raw materials in products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, laundry detergent, and more is being fueled by consumer desire for biodegradable and low-toxic products. Furthermore, fatty methyl ester sulfonate is highly biodegradable and less toxic, which is accelerating the growth of the market. The growing pharmaceutical industry is accelerating the demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate. For instance, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association, in the year 2019, the production of pharmaceuticals was €293.21billion (US$328.24 billion) and in 2020 it was €310 billion (US$367.86 billion), an increase of 5.7%. Also, international organizations are promoting the usage of bio-based raw materials, which is further propelling the growth of the market. For instance, because of its high potential for future growth, job creation, and ability to address climate change by lowering greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide, the EU has designated the bio-based products industry as a priority area. Thus, the increasing demand for bio-based raw materials from various end-use industries is boosting the growth of the market.

Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=503635

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Challenges

The High Cost of Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate

The high cost of fatty acid ester sulfonate is posing a major challenge for market growth. The low water solvency of the fatty methyl ester sulfonate, owing to this factor the consistency maintenance becomes difficult, which affects the production process. Moreover, to overcome the challenges associated with methyl ester sulfonate production, methyl ester sulfonate manufacturers are focusing on process optimization and product innovation. This factor is adding to the cost for the manufacturers. Thus, factors such as low water solvency, process optimization add to the cost of fatty methyl ester sulfonate and more are posing as a major challenge for the growth of the fatty methyl ester market.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Industry Outlook

Technology launches, acquisitions, and increased R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market. Major players of the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market are:

Emery Oleochemicals

FENCHEM

Chemithon Corporation

KPL International Ltd.

Lion Corporation

KLK Oleo

Stephan Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemicals Co. Ltd

Surface Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, KLK Oleo Malaysia expanded its business in the North America Region, this will also expand its fatty methyl ester sulfonate business.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific region dominates the fatty methyl ester sulfonate market, owing to the increasing pharmaceuticals production in the region. For instance, according to International Trade Administration, the production of pharmaceuticals in Japan for 2018 was US$62.6 million and in 2019 it was US$84.6 million, an increase of 35.1%.

The growing demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate in industrial cleaning and oilfield chemicals is predicted to open up an array of attractive market prospects.

Additionally, the rising use of fatty methyl ester sulfonate in laundry detergents, due to its physiochemical qualities, is driving up demand for fatty methyl ester sulfonate and thereby boosting the market growth.

However, the methyl ester sulfonates have low water solvency, owing to these factors the other fatty acid ester is widely is used, which is limiting the growth of the market.

Relevant Reports

Industrial Cleaning Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15898/industrial-cleaning-market.html

For more Chemicals and Materials related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market Size Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027