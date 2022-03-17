Impact Resistant Glass Market Size Forecast to Reach $31.36 Billion by 2027

“Impact Resistant Glass Market | IndustryARC”

The Increasing Demand From High-Security Places Like the Banks, Foreign Embassies, Government Offices, and Defense Buildings Is Also Creating a Sustainable Demand for the Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth

Impact Resistant Glass market size is forecast to reach US$31.36 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. Impact Resistant Glass is made up of two layers or sheets of glasses, that are bonded together with a protective interlayer like Polyvinyl Butyral. The main factor that is contributing to the demand for impact-resistant glass is majorly its ability to stay intact even when it is broken or shattered and remains as a safety-glass type. Laminated glass is the primary component used as a sheet barrier in impact-resistant windows, which is also used for the windshields of cars. The main factor that is contributing to the demand for impact-resistant glass is majorly its ability to stay intact even when it is broken or shattered and remains as a safety-glass type. The Asia Pacific was the largest market for impact-resistant glass in 2021, due to increasing automotive production, and growing applications in the building and infrastructure sector for maximum safety and protection purposes that is driving the growth of the market. The high cost of production and limited resources for interlayers, like the Ionoplast Polymer and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, is expected to remain a constraint for the market growth. Also, the Increasing demand from high-security places like the banks, foreign embassies, government offices, and defense buildings is also creating a sustainable demand for the Impact Resistant Glass market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020, the industry and organizations were being under lockdown as a result of which the Impact-resistant glass market was highly affected. Furthermore, the major end-use industry like the building and construction industry was particularly hard hit, due to the pause of several ongoing and upcoming construction projects in 2020, which diminished the demand for Impact-resistant glass from various end-use industries globally. Also, the production of automobiles was hindered which further contributed towards impact-resistant glass market revenue shrinkage in 2020. Furthermore, as countries adopted partial or complete lockdown policies to deal with the pandemic, impact-resistant glass manufacturers, their production facilities and services across the globe were temporarily closed impeding the production of impact-resistant glass. Manufacturers were stranded on raw material orders as a result of the COVID-19 global lockdown, which had a significant impact on the market. However, considering the new normal condition and rising growth of the building and construction activities the market for impact-resistant glass is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Segment Analysis – By Inter-Layer

The Polyvinyl Butyral segment held the largest share of 47% in the Impact Resistant Glass market in 2021. An inter-layer is a very strong polymer layer located between two panes of glass to provide reinforcement and hold the glass pieces together even if it is broken and shattered. This helps to prevent damage and injury caused by wind, water, and debris. For its best performance, the laminated glass may be located on either the interior or exterior pane of insulating glass. The Polyvinyl Butyral is the most basic and widely used type of interlayer in the Impact Resistance Glass industry. It finds its application mainly in the Building and constructions sector. The interlayer is the protective layer within the Impact resistance glass, and offers larger benefits like great tear and break resistance, huge adhesion, impact absorbance, and optical clarity. Apart from this, it also acts as an additional barrier for UV rays and reduces its effect. The use of such interlayers in glasses installed in high secured places like the banks, offices, and others offer safety and invasion resistance from burglary, bullets, hurricanes, and explosions, which is creating a demand in the market from high-security places. As a result, the demand for Interlayers like polyvinyl butyral in Impact Resistant Glass can be seen in almost every big core industry, which contributes to increased business growth.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Segment Analysis – By Application

The Windows and Door Panels segment held the largest share of 38% in the Impact Resistant Glass market in 2021. The impact-resistant glass, used in windows and door panels helps to prevent forced entry, as the interlayer used here cannot be easily penetrated, even if the glass is broken or shattered. The increased construction and infrastructural activities in developing countries are generating massive demand during the forecast period. It is employed in glass façade, glass curtain wall, glass sliding door, glass divider, tabletop, window, floors, rooms, shower, fences, stairs, skylight glazing and is mainly used in the hurricane-prone geographies. Furthermore, this impact-resistant glass is used in solar panels in countries like India and China. Additionally, it also helps reduce exterior noise pollution and helps in blocking over 99% of harmful UV rays. These glasses also find wide application in the automotive industry for automotive windshields. In hurricane-prone countries, like Australia, China, the U.S., Japan, and Gulf countries, impact resistance glass is majorly used for most residential and commercial buildings. Hence, Impact resistance glass finds its major application in windows and door panels, driving the growth of the market.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry

The Construction and Infrastructure segment held the largest share of 44% in the Impact Resistant Glass market in 2021. Impact Resistant Glass mainly finds application in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, and others. Impact-resistant glass is largely used in major infrastructures for maximum protection and safety for humans and assets. Impact-resistant glass is used in residencies and corridors, independent homes, large apartments, hospitals, office buildings, and high-security places. For instance, there are around 25,000 banks, 100s of embassies, and defense buildings globally, where there is a high demand and need for impact resistance glass for protection from environmental disasters and forced entry are some major factors driving the growth of the impact-resistant glass market. Additionally, the construction and infrastructure industry is growing rapidly at an increase of USD 0.5 trillion dollars every year, in 2017 it was a 10.9 trillion dollar market, in 2018 it was an 11.5 trillion dollar market and in 2019 it again increased to a 12 trillion market, showing positive growth. As a result, the growing focus across the construction and infrastructure industry is projected to fuel the growth of the global Impact Resistant Glass market over the forecast period.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Segment Analysis – By Geography

Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the Impact Resistance Glass market in 2021 up to 41%, owing to the major growth in construction and infrastructure projects in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to the easy availability of raw materials in this region. Increasing infrastructural activity in developing countries is the major driving factor for the Asia-Pacific building and construction sector. Asia-Pacific has become an area of immense potential and opportunities, due to the extensive demand for high-security buildings, and construction in major countries like India and China. Also, in the second-largest contributing automotive industry, there is a high demand for automotive windscreens, and China is the largest automobile manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region and is among the leaders in the global automotive market. China is the world’s largest vehicle market, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), and the Chinese government expects automobile manufacturing to reach 35 million by 2025. According to OICA, 2020 marked the worst crisis ever to impact the automotive industry. Meanwhile, Asia resisted reasonably well, with a decline of only 10%. In particular, China, which was hit hard in 2020’s first months, recovered very quickly; all in all, the Chinese reduction in production has been limited to only 2%. Asia remains by far the world’s largest producing region, with a 57% share of global production. Since, the major end-use industry of impact resistance glass, that is, construction and automotive industries has been growing hugely within the Asia-Pacific, it is predicted to steer the development of the Impact resistance market as well during the forecast period.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Drivers

Increasing Automotive Production

The specific strength and modulus of impact-resistant glass are higher than most ordinary glasses, thus they are increasingly being employed in automobiles. Impact resistance glasses are becoming more popular in the automobile sector due to their strength, impact resistance, and security. Impact resistance glass is utilized in a variety of vehicles in the automobile industry. In spite of the coronavirus crisis, between march and may 2020, global automotive sales contracted by around 15% globally. But within a few months, the market recovered by 5% showing a positive sign of growth. Thus, increasing automation production will require more automotive windscreens, which will act as a driver for the impact resistance glass during the forecast period.

Increase in global construction and infrastructure sector

Infrastructure is a crucial driver for the expansion of the economy of any region. Increasing urbanization plans in developing countries will help boost the infrastructure sector and simultaneously the impact-resistant glass market. For instance, In Union Budget 2021, the government has given a massive push to the infrastructure sector by allocating Rs. 233,083 crore (US$ 32.02 billion) to enhance the Indian infrastructure, which includes high-security buildings that require impact resistance glasses for their windows and door panels. Increased spending on infrastructure features a multiplier effect on the general economic process because it demands industrial growth and manufacturing. This, in turn, steers the collective demand, by improving the living conditions of the people. According to the OCED organization, the present infrastructure spending at the worldwide level is USD $4.1-4.3 trillion per year between 2014 and 2050.

Impact Resistant Glass Market Challenges

Higher Cost associated with the Impact-Resistant Glass

The high cost associated with the Impact Resistant Glass, low awareness among consumers together with low market penetration play spoilsport in the rapidly growing Impact Resistant Glass market over the assessment period. On average, in comparison to ordinary glass, and Impact Resistant Glass is usually 30-40% higher in price, hindering the purchases by the consumer. Such factors have become the major challenge of Impact Resistant Glass in terms of consumption, which constrains the growth of the market.

Impact Resistant Glass Industry Outlook

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Impact Resistant Glass top 10 companies include:

1. AGC Inc.

2. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

3. Saint-Gobain

4. Guardian Industries

5. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

6. Central Glass Co. Ltd.

7. PGT Windows

8. Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

9. Vitro

10. S.A.B. De C.V.

Recent Developments

On June 2020, PGT windows, one of the world’s largest manufacturers, launched their new idea of custom windows and doors, which includes a new variety and a much stronger version of impact resistance windows and door panels that is available in the market. This variety of glasses was launched, keeping Florida’s hardest-hit communities in mind to write new building codes, which has raised the bar for impact-resistant windows and doors in the market.

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific mainly dominates the Impact Resistant Glass market, owing to the expanding application scope in the Construction and Infrastructure industry.

The impact-resistant glass remains intact in a place by an interlayer and is laminated between two or more glass layers, due to which, it is known as high-strength glass.

The polyvinyl butyral segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the impact-resistant glass market during the forecast period.

Surge in demand from the automotive sector and growing applications of impact resistance glass in the building and infrastructure industry for maximum safety and protection are the factors driving the growth of the impact-resistant glass market.

The volatility of raw material prices and the government regulations regarding carbon dioxide gas emission would act as growth restraints for the impact-resistant glass market.

