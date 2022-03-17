Microalgae Fertilizers Market: Growth, Growing Demand, Future Scope, and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2028

The Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market generated revenue of around USD 11.33 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 9.75% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 to reach around USD 22.28 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Microalgae Fertilizers is around USD 120 million during 2022 to 2028.
Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)
Microalgae fertilizers are some of the fastest-growing factions in the fertilizer market. The microalgae fertilizer has enormous potential and it is expected the market will rise in the coming years to eventually reach a valuation of over US$ 22 million. Microalgae is phytoplankton which is not visible to the naked eye but is found in fertilizer. It is an organic material that explains the rise of demand in the microalgae fertilizer market. There is a trend in the global market fixating on ways of having better and more sustainable farming. It is necessary to recognize that the eutrophication caused by normal fertilizer is no longer acceptable in the fertilizers market.
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/microalgae-fertilizers-market
Sprulina to Held the Largest Share
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella, Schizochytrium, Euglena, Nannochloropsis, Nostoc and Others are some of the important types of species used to produce Microalgae Fertilizers. However, spirulina is growing in demand owing to wide acceptance from end-users. While, chlorella and Euglena are likely to grow at a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period as compare to spirulina. Spirulina generated over 40% of the total revenue garnered by the global Microalgae Fertilizers market in 2021.
Agriculture and Animal Waste to Grow at Rapid Pace
Biofertilizers, Biocontrole, Soil microalgae, Biostimulants and Soil Conditioner are major applications of the global Microalgae Fertilizers industry. Biofertilizers are growing in demand owing to rising demand from farmers in line with increasing organic farming trends. Soil microalgae on the other hand is likely to report slow yet steady growth rate over the forecast period. Biofertilizers held over 35% share in 2021.
Power Generation to Hold Largest Share
Marine water and fresh water are two major sources of Microalgae Fertilizers. Fresh water sources accounted for vast major share in the total revenue generated by the Microalgae Fertilizers market. It held over 75% share in 2021. While, marine water reported quite sluggish growth rate as compared to its counterpart.
U.S. is Leading Microalgae Fertilizers Demand
U.S. is leading the Microalgae Fertilizers industry with over 35% share in 2021. Presence of large number Microalgae Fertilizers production facilities installed across 50 states and availability of technology is mainly driving the demand for Microalgae Fertilizers in the country. UK, Germany and France also expected to post attractive CAGR during the forecast period. While, China, India, Japan and South Korea are likely to advance at a rapid pace over the forecast period.
Major players operating in the Algaenergy, Algatec (Lusoamoreiras), Algatechnologies Ltd., Algenol, Algix, Allmicroalgae, BASF SE, BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Cellana LLC, Cyanotech Corporation, DIC Corporation, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd., INNOBIO Corporation Limited, KDI Ingredients, Koninkliijke DSM NV, Nikken Sohonsha, Nikken Sohonsha Corp, Parry Nutraceuticals, Roquette Frères and Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd. Global Microalgae Fertilizers market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world.
Market Segmentation
Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market by Species, 2016 – 2028
- Spirulina
- Chlorella
- Dunaliella
- Schizochytrium
- Euglena
- NannochloropsisNostoc
- Others
Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market by Source, 2016 – 2028
- Marine water
- Fresh Water
Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market by Application, 2016 – 2028
- Biofertilizers
- Biocontrole
- Soil microalgae
- Biostimulants
- Soil Conditioner
- Others
Global Microalgae Fertilizers Market by Company, 2016 – 2028
- Algaenergy
- Algatec (Lusoamoreiras)
- Algatechnologies Ltd.
- Algenol
- Algix
- Allmicroalgae
- BASF SE
- BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)
- Cellana LLC
- Cyanotech Corporation
- DIC Corporation
- Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
- Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd.
- INNOBIO Corporation Limited
- KDI Ingredients
- Koninkliijke DSM NVNikken Sohonsha
- Nikken Sohonsha Corp
- Parry Nutraceuticals
- Roquette Frères
- Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd.
- Others
Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/microalgae-fertilizers-market
Related Reports:
Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market: Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026
Pallet Stretch Wrapping Machines Market– Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027
About Us
Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, nonlegislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.
Media Contact
Company Name: Credence Research
Contact Person: Chris Smith
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18003618290
City: SAN JOSE
State: CA
Country: United States
Website: https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/microalgae-fertilizers-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Microalgae Fertilizers Market: Growth, Growing Demand, Future Scope, and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2028
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.