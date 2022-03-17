Agricultural Adjuvant Market Will Grow at 6.2% through 2032 : FMI

Sales in the global agricultural adjuvants market are expected to grow at a steady 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032.

Increasing industrialization and colonization across the globe is reducing cultivable land. To fulfil the rising demand for food, farmers are seeking effective ways to increase crop yield, which, in turn, is spurring demand for agricultural adjuvants.

Adjuvants are added to pesticides to improve spray retention and droplet drying. The reaction between herbicide adjuvants and herbicide activity depends on various factors like leaf surface, adjuvant type, herbicide chemical form and external weather conditions. Key players in the market are launching new variants by developing formulations to improve their efficacy to limit herbicide leaching in groundwater.

Some types of agricultural adjuvants available in the market are surfactants, oils, compatibility agents, buffering and conditioning agents, defoaming agents, deposition agents, and drift control agents.

The availability of different types of adjuvants is expected to propel the demand for function-specific adjuvants in the market. Further, as adjuvants do not have any pesticide properties, their usage is not governed by the US Environmental Protection Agency regulations. This is expected to widen the scope of applications of agricultural adjuvants.

Further, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in agricultural industry such as precision farming is expected to boost the demand for agricultural adjuvants. As per FMI, North America is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Rising awareness regarding wastage of pesticides and their negative environmental impact is spurring demand in the market. In addition to this, wide availability of target-based adjuvants will continue propelling sales over the assessment period,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on the crop type, sales in the cereals segment are projected to increase at a 5.6% CAGR though 2032.

In terms of application, demand for herbicides adjuvants will gain traction at a considerable pace.

The U.S. will emerge as a lucrative market, accounting for 24% of the total market share over the forecast period.

Sales in the U.K. will account for a dominant share in the Europe agricultural adjuvants market through 2032.

Demand in the India agricultural adjuvants market will account for 18% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the agricultural adjuvants are focusing on research & development to offer different effective formulations. Besides this, players are collaborating and investing in mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

BREAK-THRU® SD 260. is the first solid, water-soluble trisiloxane on the market is which is ideal for solid pesticide formulations (WP/WDG). It is used in biopesticide WP formulations, to simplify the manufacturing of solid pesticide formulations, makes trisiloxane available for solid pesticide and solid microbiological formulations, which can be used as a tank mix adjuvant.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global reduced fat butter market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights into the global agricultural adjuvants market based on the product type (activator adjuvants, oil adjuvants, surfactants, utility adjuvants), application (fungicide adjuvants, insecticide adjuvants, herbicide adjuvants) crop type (cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables) across seven regions.

