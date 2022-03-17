Pallets Market Will Gain Traction at 5.6% through 2032 | FMI

As per a recent market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales in the global pallets market are projected to increase at a 5.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 10.4 Bn in 2032.

Growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of pallets in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive sector. Consumer inclination towards product safety, bulk load transportation with minimum efforts, and easy inventory tracking is expected to boost the market.

Pallets are one of the most frequently used stacking bases, and they’re usually attached with a stretch wrap, pallet collar, adhesive, or other forms of stabilization. They are widely employed by a significant number of commercial goods makers and shippers around the world because of their characteristics.

Expansion of the e-commerce sector has greatly influenced the demand for pallets. Apart from this, manufacturers are integrating pallets with RFID tags, bar codes, and other connective technologies. This is expected to continue driving sales in the market over the forecast period.

As the e-commerce business grows at a breakneck pace, the pallet market is likely to skyrocket. People’s interest in e-commerce platforms has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underdeveloped nations where e-commerce is less widespread.

The rise of e-commerce has put pressure on supply chains to enhance shipping and logistics to better track the movement and cost of commodities leaving and entering the country. As online orders are typically smaller and more frequent, inventory management requires more assets. As a result, pallets are required for e-commerce-based logistics, thereby driving the growth in the market.

Furthermore, the pallet market is predicted to expand as the focus on sustainable packaging grows. In response to this, companies are resorting to recyclable solutions to reduce the quantity of wood wasted in the pallet manufacturing process.

“Adoption of lightweight and environment-friendly plastic pallets made from HDPE material that can withstand heavy loads and provide resistance from organic & inorganic chemicals is expected to help the market grow in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By material type, sales of plastic pallets are projected to increase at a 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the nesting pallets segment will account for 43% of the total market share through 2032.

In terms of end use, applications in the food & beverage sector will remain high.

The U.S. pallet packaging market will gain traction at a 3.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Sales in the India pallet market are forecast to grow at a 5.8% CAGR over the assessment period.

Competition Landscape

DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Conitex Sonoco, Oji Holdings Corporation, Multi-wall Packaging, KraftPal Technologies Ltd., Europal Packaging, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., Dopack, Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd., Pheng Hoon Honeycomb Paper Products Pte. Ltd., Mabuchi Singapore Pte Ltd., The Alternative Pallet Company Ltd., Kimmo (Pty) Ltd., Tri-Wall Holdings Limited, GreenLabel Packaging, Palletkraft Europe Ltd., Packprofil Sp. z.o.o., The Corrugated Pallet Company, Elsons International are some pallets players profiled by FMI.

Leading players operating in the global pallets market are investing in research and development to improve the product quality. Apart from that, players are focusing on production facility expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

In December 2021, Tritz Pallet, a company that also offers pallet recycling and full-service pallet solutions, was bought by Kamps Inc., a pallet recycler and supplier.

More Insights into the Pallet Market Report

Global Pallets Market by Category

By Material:

Plastic Pallets

Metal Pallets

Wood Pallets

Paper Pallets

By Product Type:

Stackable Pallets

Nestable Pallets

Collapsible Pallets

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Engineering Products

Chemicals

Textile and Handcraft

Agriculture and Allied Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

By Region:

North America

Europe

South Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

East Asia

Oceania

