Dried Eggs Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.56 Bn by the year 2031

Growing demand for longer shelf life of eggs as it allows for more time to transport and sell the product while reducing waste is expected to boost the market, estimates Future Market Insights.

Demand in the market is projected to increase as dried eggs products have lower prices and are easily available in the market. Hence, egg manufacturers need to manage food spoiling risks at all stages of the manufacturing and distribution processes, resulting in a demand for raw eggs with a longer shelf life.

Product mobility at the retail level, resulting in fewer markdowns, is enabled by longer shelf life. This is expected to drive the demand for dried eggs over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Better merchandising due to reduced product perishability is driving the sales and therefore, leading to a rise in demand for dried eggs products having a shelf life of 5 to 10 years.

Key Takeaways:

· Dried eggs market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.2% on the back of growing consumption of protein-based compounds in personal care and cosmetics.

· North America is projected to dominate the global dried eggs market, holding more than 25% of the market share, followed by Europe.

· The US, the U.K., and China are anticipated to dominate the global market of dried eggs, holding a significant market share of more than 30% through 2032.

· India is projected to spearhead the growth of South Asia dried eggs market, accounting for 59.1% of overall sales

“Growing demand for convenience food, such as dried eggs, due to the growing urban population and hectic lifestyles that include less eating time are the major factors propelling the sales” – lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

Companies operating in the dried eggs market are likely to redirect management efforts and capital into those parts of the organization, resulting in both strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

For example, Michael Foods Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of foodservice goods and culinary components, completed the acquisition of Henningsen Foods, America’s largest processor of value-added egg products, from Kewpie Corporation in 2020.

Some of the leading companies offering Dried eggs are Interovo Egg Group BV, Sanovo Technology A/S, Agroholding Avangard, Venky’s (India) Limited, Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Michael Foods, Inc., Ballas Egg Products Corp., Henningsen Foods, Wulro BV, and Others.

