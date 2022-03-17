Event Management Software Market Growing at a CAGR 14.9% | Key Player Cvent, Aventri, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck, Hopin

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Event Management Software Market size to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. Accelerated adoption of virtual events due to COVID-19, rise in demand to manage large volumes of data and automate event management tasks, compelling need to save time and money with real-time data analysis, increase in demand to capture actionable business insights from events, and growth in the use of social media for event marketing are key factors for the growth of the Event Management Software market.
By Organization Size, Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
Under Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment is projected to hold the larger market size in 2021. it helps organizations capture and analyzes attendees’ behavior, which helps them make effective business decisions. Large enterprises control complex systems and software. The events held by large enterprises are relatively larger and more frequent as compared to SMEs. Therefore, the adoption of event management software in large enterprises is higher as compared to SMEs.
By End User, the Event Organizers and Planners segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Among the End Users, the Event Organizers and Planners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Event organizers and planners help organizers in the management of the complete event life cycle. It also manages the entire booking process, from inquiry to confirmation of booking and occasions, including ceremonies, weddings, concerts, and social functions. Clients want to focus on their core business while outsourcing the event management to event organizers and planners for managing events efficiently and successfully.
The key and emerging market players in the Event Management Software market include Cvent (US), Aventri (US), Eventbrite (US), Ungerboeck (US), Hopin (UK), XING Events (Germany), Bizzabo (US), Certain (US), RainFocus (US), ACTIVE Network (US), Eventzilla (US), Meeting Evolution (US), EventMobi (Canada), Zoho (India), Regpack (US), EventBooking (US), Bitrix24 (US), Arlo (UK), webMOBI (US), Tripleseat (US), Hubilo (US), Circa (US), Hubb (US), Accelevents (US), Glue Up (US), idloom (Belgium), Eventdex (US), Event Temple (Canada), Whova (US), and Airmeet (US). These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the Event Management Software market.
Cvent is one of the prominent players in the event management software market. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of event management solutions. Its event management software helps organize events for organizations of all sizes and industry verticals. With the help of over 4,000 employees across the globe, Cvent helps to meet the demands in the hospitality industry vertical for organizing various events, such as conferences, tradeshows, and seminars. In December 2021, Cvent merged with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II. The merger provided Cvent with USD 801 million, which enabled the company to accelerate product innovation, increase research & development, reduce debt, and expand its share in the market.
Aventri is one of the leading software event management solution providers. The Aventri platform delivers innovative technological solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance and customer engagement and increasing measurable event RoI. The company’s offerings include email marketing, event website, venue sourcing, survey solutions, mobile event app, and meetings management. In August 2021, Aventri partnered with Brandlive to deliver TV-like virtual and hybrid events. The partnership combined Aventri’s all-in-one virtual and hybrid event platform with Brandlive’s video production software, Greenroom, to provide TV-like show production across live, pre-recorded, and mixed formats in vivid, high-definition 1080p HD.
