CKO Kickboxing Freehold Announces a New Location as it Prepares for its 10 Year Anniversary

Mike Sclafani, Franchise owner of CKO Kickboxing in Freehold, New Jersey, has officially announced he will be moving to a new location as he prepares to celebrate his tenth year successfully running his gym.

The new location will feature a fun, “night-club” feel with high-energy, calorie-burning kickboxing classes for all levels. Personal training, virtual classes, and a slew of additional community-driven features will also be offered in the new space.

With 40 heavy bags and a full schedule of unlimited classes open seven days a week, CKO Freehold stays consistently focused on helping its members lose weight, tone muscle, and reduce stress.” It was time for a new vibe to help reinvigorate the community after the last two years in the worldwide pandemic.” Explains Sclafani. “So many people entered a stage of fear that altered their lives, and with proven studies showing the effectiveness of staying healthy with working out, I needed to dive even deeper into helping through the CKO experience. After quite a bit of research, I proudly purchased our new place and can’t wait to see all the lives we’re going to help improve.”

The new CKO Kickboxing Freehold will be located at 536 Park Ave, the former home of Basile’s Italian Restaurant. “I was nervous because of the amount of restaurant equipment that was there, it was very intimidating trying to envision it as a fitness studio, but I knew it could be a home for us. It didn’t hurt that My wife, Lauren, and I had a personal connection with Basile’s since we celebrated many milestones at the restaurant, such as our wedding rehearsal dinner amongst many other events. CKO will continue the legacy of bringing amazing memories and experiences to the people who enter the building in the future.” Says Sclafani.

CKO Freehold runs reservation-only, full-body, kickboxing classes designed for all ages and genders. Boxing or MMA gloves and sneakers are required for all classes, with a selection of gloves sold at the front desk. The complete schedule and additional information can be found online at www.CKOFreehold.com.

