SuburbanColors NFT is minting again on April 7th

SuburbanColors started in 2021. The company’s main aim is to create amazing collections, develop a play-to-earn game and invest in virtual land to generate profits for owners and holders.
The company has set 7th April as the date for the last mint of their second NFT collection of 1175 Robots. The first launch of the collection of 1024 Rebels was sold out and available on Opensea.
SuburbanColors is a collection of 2199 pieces of cyberpunk art, utility, and future P2E game. The collection consists of Rebels and Robots NFTs, who fight for the dominance of the world. After the Rebels NFTs were sold out in December, the Robots will be launched soon.
As per the plot, the world has become apocalyptic in 2199. Wars, starvation, climate disasters, disappearing countries, and crypto have become the norm. For progressing and surviving, humans have created advanced quantum AI robots. Humans have exploited and underestimated the robots. The robots will rebel and fight against human beings.
The company is releasing a daily video chapter on its Twitter handle during the 25 days to explain the future of humankind and SuburbanColors from 2022 to 2199.
According to a sportsperson of the company, “There are a lot of perks for the owners of the SuburbanColors NFTs. They can decide the future of the collection in their Hidden Network private channel.”
Purchasing Rebels NFT in Opensea will help you get free and new Robots’ NFTs.
SuburbanColors plan to create their token, be a decentralized NFT real estate sharing 60% of profits with holders and launch the game.
For more details, visit:
Website – https://suburbancolors.com
Discord – https://discord.gg/na4EtghJ8J
Opensea – https://opensea.io/collection/suburbancolors-collection
And follow on Instagram @suburban.colors & Twitter @suburbancolors
About SuburbanColors:
SuburbanColors started in 2021. The company’s main aim was to design a nice collection and game for the users. The company announced the NFT collection, and the second minting of the company will be on 7th April.
Media Contact
Company Name: SuburbanColors
Contact Person: Roger Venbe
Email: Send Email
Country: Netherlands
Website: suburbancolors.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SuburbanColors NFT is minting again on April 7th
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.