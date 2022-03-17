3D Overwater Pelican Collection: upload avatar into the Metaverse

The Overwater Lazy Pelican Squad, powered by the Ethereum Blockchain.

This project is set to integrate Augmented Reality within the World Overwater Metaverse. The collection comprises 10,000 Unique NFTs algorithmically generated on the Ethereum Blockchain. They are all unique and composed of a combination of various elements and features.

The OLPS NFTs are unique avatars that can only be used in the Metaverse and serve as the user’s digital identity. OLPS NFTs give users the right to participate in the World Overwater Social Spaces to include overwater resorts and venues both virtual and live in person around the world. The OLPS will have portions of land in the World Overwater, Sandbox, and Decentraland, wherein the Metaverse communities will be established. Accessibility to these communities will be through the Pelican Squad NFTs.

Owners of the OLPS NFTs will have access to the Presale, whitelist, and release of the OVERWATER TOKEN ($OVER) SALE July 1st, 2022. NFT Holders are guaranteed to receive $OVER tokens as well as Overwater Land Parcel NFTs airdropped to all holders after the $OVER public sale concluded.

Be a part of the World Overwater and contribute to the advancement of the live Metaverse by creating augmented reality experiences geolocated worldwide. Mint your Pelican today and ensure your spot in the upcoming Overwater $OVER token Presale on July 1st, 2022

