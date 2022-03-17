Integrated Manufacturing Solution to Donate $5,000 of Material to Local High School

Help Students Learn About Careers in Manufacturing
Lakeville, MN – MARCH 17, 2022 – Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS), a Minneapolis-based service company dedicated to providing smart, simple, and strategic manufacturing solutions, has been providing top-notch manufacturing services to the community for nearly two decades. However, throughout this time, IMS has been committed to another thing as well: giving back.In an initiative that is part sustainability and part education, IMS is donating 5,000 lbs of material in extra inventory to be used in shop classes at Lakeville High School North in Lakeville, MN. Field trips are still on hold and prices for shop class materials are still very high, making this a clever and resourceful way to keep communicating manufacturing as an exciting and viable career path.
The material will be used by the students to build fire pits in their own shop class. Especially in a career path such as this one, hands-on experience is incredibly important, and difficult to come by recently.
“The employees of tomorrow are the shop class students of today, and we always want to support them in any way we can,” said Charlie Pehrson, VP of Operations of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions.
IMS strives to showcase that a commitment to community goes beyond just surpassing customer expectations. Smart and strategic manufacturing solutions are certainly important now, and they will be important always. Promoting, communicating, and supporting manufacturing career paths, is just another way IMS is proving to be a responsible manufacturing company.
Our past, present, and future are manufactured, and IMS wants kids to know that a career in manufacturing is more than just viable—it’s important. Learn more about the diverse selection of jobs and positions throughout manufacturing here. Interested in speaking with the IMS team about available jobs? Contact IMS to learn more about exciting career opportunities for students in sheet metal fabrication, sheet metal forming, laser cutting, powder coating, and welding.
