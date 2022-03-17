Crewzz CEO Oren Dagan Announces Forthcoming Cutting Edge Home Design Platform

The new comprehensive and interactive design program will serve as a one-stop shop for all customer home design needs.

Oren Dagan, CEO of Crewzz, is pleased to debut an all-new home design platform to modernize and revolutionize the home design process.

With its groundbreaking and innovative technology, Crewzz will allow users to predict, adjust, and approve all aspects of their design journey before it even begins – then watch as it comes to life.

At Crewzz, project designers, contractors, and engineers all come together to allow clients the ability to visualize the rooms and homes of their dreams before committing to a project. Services bridge the gap between IT support, design and construction expertise, DIY design opportunities, and logistical and purchasing assistance – all from the touch of a screen. The ultimate user experience, clients can explore the digital platform themselves or utilize a design expert to execute their vision.

Additionally, clients using the Crewzz platform can select over 14 unique services that go far beyond industry standards, all allowing for increased visualization and information exchange. What used to require in-person outsourcing and significant time and money can now take place entirely over Crewzz’s interactive interface, with all necessary aspects of the design experience simply a click away.

Clients interested in building their dream room or home, or learning more about Crewzz, are encouraged to visit https://www.crewzz.com/

About Crewzz

Oren Dagan, CEO of Crewzz, has been in the home design world for over 15 years. He has designed and built hundreds of homes since the start of his career in 2003. Dagan is passionate about putting clients first. For more information, please visit: https://www.crewzz.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Crewzz

Contact Person: Oren Dagan

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.crewzz.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Crewzz CEO Oren Dagan Announces Forthcoming Cutting Edge Home Design Platform