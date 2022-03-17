The Rambee Boo Series brings realistic stories to children that tackle social and emotional concepts in daily-life situations. Through rhyming and repetition, the collection delivers read-aloud style stories featuring early childhood concepts such as teamwork, problem-solving, creativity, patience, and responsibility.
In the latest release, Rambee Boo turns two. Rambee’s birthday is just a week away, and he can’t help but wonder if Rock has planned something special for his big day. Unfortunately for Rambee, the week isn’t going quite as he expected…
Reena Korde Pagnoni, the author of this series, started writing this series during the pandemic when she brought home a puppy named Rambo. The characters in her books are inspired by her son Rocky aka Rock and the puppy, Rambo, aka Rambee Boo.
“I have always loved children’s books. I began to collect them during my college years. When I got the chance to write my series and add to the collection of children’s books, I was so happy. I hope that the children develop their love for reading with these books. I also hope that the readers enjoy the tales of Rambee Boo and Rock as much as I enjoy writing them,” said Reena Korde Pagnoni.
The book was released on March 15, 2022 and is available for purchase on www.wamanbooks.com. It will be available through US Toy / Constructive Playthings in January 2023.
For more details, visit: www.wamanbooks.com
Follow on Instagram and Facebook @therambeebooseries
Media Contact
Company Name: WAMAN BOOKS PUBLISHING, LLC.
Contact Person: Reena Korde Pagnoni
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.wamanbooks.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Waman Books Publishing releases the 7th book of The Rambee Boo Series
