Crown Asia Stays Committed To Building Premium Houses, Lots, And Condominiums, Bringing Their Customers Elegant Properties At The Best Locations.

Crown Asia Properties, a company of Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc, is the Philippines’ pioneer of creating beautiful thematic communities for upscale living.

California – March 17th, 2022 – Crown Asia Properties, is a company of Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc which is regarded as the Philippines’ largest home builder, creates communities for upscale lifestyles and condo for sale offerings. For more than twenty-five years of building world-class themed communities, Crown Asia stays committed to building premium house and lots, and condominium properties for young professionals looking for their future home or solid property investment, bringing their customers timeless elegant properties at the best locations.

With many prestigious awards, like: The Philippine Marketing Excellence Award 2005 for Most Outstanding Residential Real Estate Company, 2006 Gold Trusted Brand Award for Property Developer in the Philippines, Outlook 2019 Lamudi – Best Premium Houses (Valenza), and Dot Property Southeast Asia’s Best of the Best Residences 2016 (Valenza Mansions), with the latest award coming from Carousell Property Awards 2022 for Best Development for a Mid Rise Condominium for its Hermosa condo in Las Pinas, and the Best Development for High-End Housing for its Ponticelli project in Daang Hari. Crown Asia is considered one of the most prominent leading home builders in the Philippines. Crown Asia Properties’ themed communities in Cavite are located in Bacoor, Dasmarinas, and Imus. In addition to their themed communities in Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, and San Pedro. While Crown Asia’s condominium for sale is located in Santa Rosa Laguna, condo in Las Pinas, and other offerings of condo for sale in Bacoor, Taguig, and Tagaytay.

“We build each and every unit to be a place of warmth, comfort, and affection. It’s a start of a new chapter in your family’s life, a new start filled with opportunities for you, your spouse, and your children to build memories that will last a lifetime”, says the spokesperson at Crown Asia Properties, “A secure home is a place where you can truly be yourself, a sanctuary for those who wish to escape the often busy and overwhelming rhythms of our everyday life. In short, the home is the foundation where everything begins.”

In addition to their condo for sale in the Philippines, Crown Asia Properties has made its mark as the forerunners of creating beautiful thematic house and lot for sale horizontal properties all over the south of the country’s capital. It has beautiful thematic properties located in Cavite and Laguna. Its projects of Valenza, La Marea and Fortezza in Laguna highly promotes an upscale lifestyle where its unit owners can enjoy a proper work and life balance. Meanwhile, its properties in the province of Cavite; Vita Toscana, Carmel, Citta Italia, and Vittoria in Bacoor, Ponticelli in the prime areas of Daang Hari and Amalfi and Caribe in Dasmariñas are also reliable properties that offers upscale living in a comfortable setting.

Crown Asia’s properties from its towering vertical homes to the more traditional horizontal offerings are also unified by one characteristic, it’s the chance to enjoy an upscale and premium living that the brand has pioneered when it was established 25 years ago.

One can find more details on these exceptional premium condominiums and house and lot properties on Crown Asia Properties’ official website and Facebook page.

About Crown Asia Properties

Crown Asia has nurtured premium themed-communities with classic architectural feats and pioneering concepts inspired by beautiful places from all over the world. Crown Asia Properties, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Philippines’ largest homebuilder — Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc.

