California – March 17th, 2022 – It is a horrible moment when someone realizes they have been scammed but resist the temptation to hide in a darkened room – instead, experts advise that they should immediately contact their bank. Once fraud is reported, it should contact the bank operating the account to which money was sent, and any that is left can be frozen.

Unfortunately, most scam victims will find their savings are long gone. This is where the battle to get some or all of it back from the bank begins. Completely wrongly, it is still something of a lottery as to whether the bank will refund. However, the good news is that there are ways and services in place to ensure the vast majority get their money back.

Skyline Recovery is one leading recovery intelligence firm committed to helping people recover their money in the shortest time possible. With over 10 years of combined recovery solutions experience, Skyline Recovery is the leading source for financial fraud recovery. Their experts use multiple techniques simultaneously to ensure that they can recover funds quickly and entirety.

“Fighting for a fraud refund is anything but easy, that’s why we should all take steps to look out for ourselves and anyone who might be at risk of falling victim to a scam or fraud,” stated the Communication Officer at Skyline Recovery, Edwina Bernhard, “here at Skyline Recovery, our mission is to help innocent people who have lost their monies to fraudulent online schemes, at the shortest possible time frame, and with the most cost-effective approach. And our vision is to have an enabling environment for investment”

Skyline Recovery offers exceptional and easy-to-follow client service. The team of experts always puts the interest of the client first, this has endeared the company to many clients who trust it. They work with transparency, execute their strategy to recover money, and they make sure to carry the client along with the whole process. Governed by law, Skyline Recovery ensures that they identify the correct individuals that funds are owing to.

The process goes with firstly reaching out to the Skyline Recovery team to assess the claim and adjudge the possibility of recovery, they will for sure inform their client of the chances of recovery. Their analysis of claims is through and carried out by some of the best attorneys in the business dedicated to getting money returned to clients using result-oriented strategies. Then, after deciding that it is a claim they would like to pursue, they devise a strategy tailored to tackle the client’s issues, no two claims are the same. Then finally, the team starts with the execution.

Skyline Recovery services include not only Funds Recovery. But they also provide Investment Advice on profitable investment portfolios from a wealth of data gathered by the firm’s experts and their associates, helping clients to verify the authenticity of investment schemes to ensure their clients don’t fall victim to investment scams.

“We do all the negotiations with government departments on your behalf, we use our contacts within various government sectors to speed up your recovery process. And as swiftly as possible, we work to have your funds released within the shortest time possible. As we jump through hoops so that you don’t have to,” adds Edwina Bernhard.

About Skyline Recovery

Skyline Recovery offers a full range of asset recovery services through specialized business intelligence gathering. The company offers the same level of experience and expertise as one would expect to find at a large city law firm, with state-of-the-art case management technology. They have a worldwide concentration and a universal customer base all through North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

