Bucked Up® Releases Their Limited Product THE LFG Pre-Workout

LFG fuses familiar compounds with groundbreaking new fat-loss ingredients to give people a pre-workout experience as powerful as work ethic.

NNB Nutrition. Bucked Up, known for sports nutrition supplements like its self-titled Bucked Up and Woke AF, has announced another uniquely named product – LFG Pre-Workout: Fat Burning Fire (At Fingertips). This brand bring a powerful pre-workout formula with added, the breakthrough Ingredients aimed at supporting fat loss- MitoBurn® from NNB Nutrition.

MitoBurn® is a ingredient developed to essentially capture the power of increased L-BAIBA levels. It encourages the production of beta-hydroxybutyrate (primary, powerful ketone), elevating levels of BAIBA, the body’s exercise signal, to help promote metabolic benefits associated with intense exercise efforts.

LFG is encouraging pump-training lifestyle on. A pre-workout designed to empower fat loss as well as the PUMP. LFG Pre-Workout is a revolutionary pre-workout formula, specifically designed to optimize fat loss. Formulated to complement hard exercise, LFG acts as both a pre-workout and helps support burning calories, all day long. It is formulated with clinically studied ingredients shown to increase internal temperature, sparking and transforming the body into nuclear fusion, burning away fat cells (and accelerating fitness goals).

This science-based, non-proprietary formula supplies breakthrough ingredients to help people achieve the body people have always wanted! These ingredients can help people burn more calories, thereby accelerating fat loss journey.

For energy and mental focus, Bucked Up’s LFG Burn has 300mg of energy, 200mcg of huperzine, 200mg of alpha-GPC, and 100mg of mucuna pruriens. To power pumps and performance, there is 3.2g of beta-alanine and a full 1.5g of premium Nitrosigne, then to take care of the fat-burning side, the brand has included 10mg of Paradoxine grains of paradise and 250mg of Mitoburn.

• MitoBurn®: MitoBurn® was designed to help ignite the metabolic fire within. Additionally, it’s geared toward calling upon the powers of L-BAIBA and mimicking the effects of exercise to aid people in fat loss journey —both during exercise and after.

• AstraGin®: a patented compound

• Nitrosigine®: Powerful PUMP potentiate designed to increase blood flow and delay fatigue.

• Mucuna pruriens (L-Dopa): Unlock the key neurotransmitter involved in motivated weight loss

• Micro Encapsulated Caffeine: Steady increase of sustainable energy

• Paradoxine® (Grains of Paradise): Clinically shown to promote fat burned during exercise

It is available in GNC. Through the online giant, LFG Burn is currently $54.95, for a tub of 30 servings, and with three flavors in Tropical, Berry, and Razzle Dazzle.

About Bucked Up

Co-founded in 2013 by twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner, Bucked Up has grown into the bestselling pre-workout supplement brand, with products available in over 10,000 stores worldwide. Operating under the highest standards of quality, integrity, and transparency, Bucked Up offers a non-proprietary blend that combines the right ingredients and a wide range of flavors to create a game-changing formula in the pre-workout supplement category. The success of the company and the quality of its products have been recognized by leading retail consumer insights provider SPINS, which has ranked Bucked Up as the top performance nutrition brand in its latest industry report.

About NNB Nutrition

NNB creates new and novel ingredients from start to finish and develop ingredients for partners globally. Headquartered in Nanjing, China, with subsidiaries in California, US and Shanghai, Hong Kong in China, NNB owns an elite global team of over 100 scientists from more than 10 countries. The team constantly design and deliver innovative ingredients as well as health solutions to the market driven by the mission of creating premium products on behalf of the health of mankind.

