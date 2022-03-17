MWC22 – Interview with Huawei's Leo Ma

During MWC Barcelona 2022, Leo Ma, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Marketing Dept. in an interview with James Barton, Editor, Developing Telecoms talks about the development of 5G-Advanced technology.

Click to watch full interview: https://youtu.be/0AXigFqzQnc

1. How is the latest progress with 5G-Advanced?

Sure. Actually, Huawei is one of the 5G-Advanced initiators. And working together with the other 26 industry partners, on August of the last year, Huawei came up with the 5G-Advanced network architecture white paper 1.0.

This white paper has played a very important role to reach the industry consensus, what the 5G-Advanced network architecture is. And the white paper outlined three core concepts.

The first one is convergence. For the network architecture, it is very important to use a converged core for different access technologies. In this way, we can simplify the network architecture.

The second one is for the service enablement because Huawei believes that 5G-Advanced should bring more and more revenue and services to the operators.

The third one is the intelligence. Because now the network is more and more complicated, industry wants to leverage AI technologies to improve the network operation and maintenance efficiency.

With this white paper, industry has got a lot of common consensus regarding the 5G-Advanced network architecture, and also in terms of the standards.

Actually, in 3GPP R18, more than 20 study or work items were defined. Later on, if those kinds of concepts are put into standards that means the whole industry progress will be much faster.

So from these two regards, Huawei has achieved a lot of progress in the past year. First of all, it’s the white paper for the industry consensus. The second one is for the 3GPP standardization.

And Huawei unifies the partners’ ideas, and speeds up the product development and planning. Yeah, that’s it.

2. What’s the 5G-Advanced white paper 2.0 changed? What are the updates since the last white paper?

In the Mobile World Congress, Huawei released the white paper 2.0 with operators and other partners. And from the overall architecture perspective, it has not very big change. But as mentioned earlier, because already there are a lot of study or work items defined in 3GPP standards, the requirement and use case scenarios are more clear than before.

So with this white paper 2.0, Huawei just wants to focus on the specific use cases. Because only in this way, Huawei, operators and other partners believe it can focus on some specific use cases and bring more value.

Otherwise, if there are so many use cases that will lose the focus, and maybe the whole progress will be lagging down.

And currently, like the convergence mentioned earlier, now in R18 and with this 2.0, Huawei believes that Passive IoT is a huge opportunity for the operators. Because for Passive IoT, there are maybe billions, even more than 20 billion, 30 billion, 100 billion Passive IoT terminals.

And with the new architecture, Huawei tried to connect all of these equipment to the network. And also with leveraging the wide area coverage of the operators, Huawei believes it can bring a lot of benefits to the whole ecosystem. That’s one example.

The other one is like for the service enablement just mentioned. For R18, it defined 5G new calling. In this way, it’s not only like the voice and video, but also a lot of real time interactions.

When someone makes a phone call, he can use even the XR or AR technology to do this kind of interactions, like some training purposes. That’s another use case.

The third one is for the metaverse. It’s also a very hot topic.

And for the service enablement, how to improve the network efficiency should be considered. For example, in the core network part, some Intelligent technologies can be used to identify frames, which is very important for the XR.

And cross-layer and end-to-end optimizations can be performed to improve the user experience.

So for the service enablement, the white paper 2.0 will focus on those areas like the 5G new calling and XR services.

The third one is for the intelligence. The white paper has two intelligence concepts. The first one is intelligence for the network.

From this regard, in 3GPP standards, it has already defined the NWDAF, Network Data Analytics Function. Intelligent upgrades can be used to improve the network operation and maintenance efficiency.

From this regard, it is like intelligence for the network. But meanwhile, Huawei is considering how to leverage intelligent technologies to improve the user experience. In this way, it is like the network for intelligence. And Huawei is now using the ultra-distributed network like MEC, edge computing.

Huawei deploys MEC in a quite distributed way. In this way, the edge network can provide computing power, and data analysis can be implemented in a distributed way.

In return, this closed-loop user experience optimization can be fulfilled. So it’s like intelligence plane, one for network operational maintenance. The other one is intelligence for the user experience improvement.

3. What is the trends in 5G-Advanced development going forward?

For the technology trend, Huawei believes that 5G from day one is cloud based. It’s like cloud transformation strategy. It is quite a common sense. But later on for 5G-Advanced, definitely, cloud native, is still the foundation of this 5G-Advanced technology.

And from Huawei’s technical perspective, they are still very important. First of all, Huawei will further enhance software architecture, making it more cloud native. And in this way, Huawei believes that telecom industry can achieve more benefit in terms of the service agility, the reliability, and also scalability.

That’s one thing. The other thing is definitely, for the cloud. It will be the infrastructure, and the hardware will be heterogeneous. It has to consider how to fulfill this requirement and use the suitable hardware for the suitable application, for example, the user plane performance enhancement. So that’s one thing for the cloud native.

The second one is ultra-distributed network topology to meet the requirements of the latency sensitive services like XR and also other high definition video services, and also to fulfill some needs like data security and data localization.

The third one is again the intelligence. Huawei believes that further enhancement is needed to improve network automation capability. Inside Huawei, from company level, Huawei has an ADN solution, autonomous driving network. And definitely, intelligence will play a more important role.

Currently, maybe industry is at level three, and 5G-Advanced aims to reach level four. Maybe even later 6G can fulfill the level five. And also, Huawei will leverage the intelligent technology for the user experience enhancement, as mentioned earlier. Currently, for 3GPP R18, we further enhance NWDAF to do this kind of closed-loop user experience monitoring and optimization.

And also, another thing is the network slicing. Different services can be differentiated with different service level agreements. And by leveraging intelligence and the network slicing, the operator can use the different charging mechanisms for the different services.

The last but not least, it’s the service enablement. And Huawei will continuously work on 5G new calling, this kind of new technology to generate more business opportunities for the operators.

Originally published on DEVELOPING TELECOMS www.developingtelecoms.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Huawei Technologies Co., LTD.

Contact Person: Zhudongcai

Email: Send Email

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Website: www.huawei.com/en/

