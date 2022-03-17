Exuding Positive Vibes with Enriching and Dynamic World Rhythms: Fella Million Unveils Exciting New Single

Was the release of his new single, “Gossip”, rising artist Fella Million is sculpting a unique presence within the ambits of World music, by staying true to his own roots. Expressing a range of emotions, the artist brings about a positive and uplifting musical ethos to the forefront.
“Gossip” offers listeners a catchy, memorable, and chill single that is both inviting and riveting for listeners to revel in the rhythms. The new track is highlighted by diverse lyricism and soundscapes that set Fella Million apart from other composers, artists, and songwriters of today.
“Gossip” is available on all of the artist’s official streaming platforms. The new release was produced by OGE Beats and was independently written and sung by Fella Million. The scintillating track is complemented by an equally enthralling music video, which was made by Blinq Afrique Studios.
With the release of the new track, the talented powerhouse hopes to cultivate a positive culture, inspiring listeners to power through, despite adversities and anxieties of today, and embrace plain, simple, fun and goodness.
“I think that so many people will be able to relate to this because we encounter so much negative daily, the world needs change for the better and I am trying to do that through the gift that God gave me and that’s music,” says the artist regarding his new release.
Visit Fella Million’s website for more information on new and upcoming musical compositions, videos, and albums, and follow the artist on social media for updates on new releases. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through email.
ABOUT
Felnando A. Lewis, better known by his artistic name “Fella Million” is a dynamic singer-songwriter who was born on the island of Nevis. The artist relocated with his family to St. Thomas in the early 90s where he developed a burning passion and love for music. In 1999, “Fella” began his musical career capturing the junior calypso crown two consecutive years. He later decided to venture into different styles of music but found his own voice resonating within the genre of hip-hop.
By joining two musical groups, Fella’s talent and popularity grew tremendously in the Caribbean. Fella enjoyed island wide success for a few years by performing at many local venues including Starfest, where he stunned listeners with his musical prowess and stunning display of vocals and rhythms.
In 2003 Fella began his solo career with his debut single “Take You for a Ride” which gained much attention amidst listeners of the genre. Since then, Fella has opened shows for major artists including Lady Saw, Sean Kingston, Busta Rhymes, and Bunny Wailer, among others, and has made appearances on a number of diverse compilation CDs.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fella.Million/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fellamillion_official/
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/fellamillion
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy9KyU36R4M-1YbpRrGgGhg
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5SY03U1hCYofxVKCpW8xPO?si=Ycu-5dW7TpKtbswn5p9ABw
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/fellamillion
Media Contact
Company Name: Mac Milli Entertainment
Contact Person: Fella Million
Email: Send Email
Phone: 3407271241
City: Saint Thomas
State: Virgin Islands
Country: United States
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Fella.Million/
