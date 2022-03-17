Desert King Windows Wins 2022 Best of Tempe Awards for Windows

Phoenix, Arizona, USA – March 17, 2022 – Desert King Windows is a company that offers a wide range of energy-efficient products, all of which are made of the best materials and come with a lifetime guarantee. They also offer free, no pressure, in-home estimates so that you understand the pricing associated with the products you’re interested in, as well as flexible and easy financing plans.
Today, Desert King Windows was announced as the winner of this year’s Best of Tempe Awards in the windows category. The Tempe Award Program Committee recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the Tempe area. Each year, they identify companies they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category.
“We’ve always believed that we’ve got to be the best to get the best,” a Desert King Windows spokesperson said.
Desert King Windows is now among the best and most preferred windows and doors Companies. They are committed to continuing to offer one of the most valuable products in the state and provide the best of service to their customers. This is the first time Desert King Windows has won the Tempe Award in the windows category.
At Desert King Windows, our variety of windows come in different colors hardware and suit different designs and styles. Desert King Windows offer a wide range of windows to choose from for your new window project. These can improve the viewing area around your home and increase your property value. One such option is the new Energy-Efficient Windows, which performs better and looks great. Our selection of replacement windows can meet the budget and decor of any home.
According to reports, the Desert King Windows team has always done an outstanding job developing a range of new and exciting doors and windows crafted with creativity and passion, combining their artistic work, great services, and blending expertise. With all these, they deserved the award.
“We’re really satisfied with this,” Desert King Windows HR manager said. “It’s quite satisfying, and we shall continue to serve our clients in the best way.”
The Tempe Award Program purposes supporting and offering public recognition of the contributions of businesses and organizations in and around Tempe. Tempe stated that there is no membership obligation for award recipients. Desert King Windows was only asked to pay the cost of the award received. The revenue generated by the Tempe Award Program helps to pay for local business support and partnership programs.
Desert King Windows invites you to come in and experience their award-winning service. The company’s talented employees understand what it takes to ensure their clients are satisfied.
About Desert King Windows
Desert King Window has been one of the longest-running, energy-efficient replacement window and door companies on Amazon for over 20 years. They specialize in energy-efficient door and window replacement, but also offer other products such as:
• Titus security doors
• French doors
• Patio enclosures
• The moving wall system
Desert King Windows is owned and operated by father and son Ron and Jayson Shortt. What makes the company unique is the old-fashioned morals and values that they believe every company should have. The company is easy to work with and strives to take the stress out of major home upgrades for their clients.
Contact:
Desert King Windows
Address: 2615 S 21st Street
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Phone: 480-785-3923 (Serving all of Arizona)
Website: desertkingwindows.com
Media Contact
Company Name: DCM
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 888-380-3050
Country: United States
Website: https://www.dcmmoguls.com
