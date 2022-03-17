Inspiring and Galvanizing a Meaningful and Impactful Thought Process: Acoustic Powerhouse David Ng Releases New Track

With the unveiling of his soul-stirring new release, "Thoughts", David Ng presents listeners a pensive, contemplative, and enriching pathway to adopt

Few artists are able to create a dent within the musical sphere, while also actualizing their own unique voice and passion for music. One such contemporary is David Ng- a rising name within the musical realm, who continues to heal wounds and soothe hearts with his soulful musical compositions.

Connecting hearts and minds with his mesmerizing melody and storytelling song writing that weaves links across borders, David Ng’s newest release titled, “Thoughts” is a treat for fans of the genre. Complete with introspective and reflective virtuosity that focuses on the complex relationships of human emotions, from the beauty of happiness to the travesties of despondence.

“Thoughts” was released in 2021, and highlights the driving mantra of thinking of ‘Mind over Matter’, and exudes virtuosity richness of contemplation that is characteristically David Ng’s. The new single underscores the way serendipity changes lives, encouraging listeners to adopt a positive outlook and value optimism.

Hoping that “Thoughts” becomes a movie title theme and is used in top movies and feature films, David Ng intends to craft his own lasting and characteristic imprint in Acoustic and Soul, galvanizing his skills and talents.

“What you harvest today was a seed planted by you long ago but forgotten. My goal is to have my songs become a hit movie’s main title theme,” says David Ng regarding his musical inspiration.

Visit David Ng's website to check out/download/buy the artist's new music, and follow the artist on social media for updates on new releases.

ABOUT

David Ng is an up-and-coming Acoustic singer-songwriter who is armed with a passion to showcase his musical talents and skill sets with the world. The dynamic artist has been writing music since he was young and was always moved to find his own calling.

The eclectic artist learned about music publishing in the early 80s but no viable avenues had been within his reach to partake on his own ventures. Owing to continuous development of internet networking, the door to music publishing finally looked viable to David Ng in 2020 with the accessibility of TuneCore as a music publisher.

In taking the initial learning steps, he chose two of his simplest songs in their barest and most honest forms, hoping to narrate relatable stories with simple melody and rhythms and with simple titles. He also registered his work with BMI USA, without any stern expectation for any outcome of any kind or form. Rather, only out of a conscious thought of making a move of planting a seed at a point in time in his life and hoping that it sprouts into something or just simply leaves a footprint.

LINKS

