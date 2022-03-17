Tico Lingo Launches Fourth Teen Camp Session for the 2022 Summer

After being awarded many accolades in the High-School-Abroad sector, Tico Lingo has redesigned their Spanish camp to accommodate more immersion students.

Being Costa Rica’s highest independently reviewed Spanish school, Tico Lingo has established itself as a major player in the world of Spanish immersion programs. Recently, it has attracted significant international attention from the post-pandemic travel industry and language learning sectors.

After more than half a decade in operation and a successful run of Spanish summer camps for teenagers, Tico Lingo was awarded Top High School Abroad Providers in 2021 by the acclaimed GoOverseas in the areas of student growth, housing, and safety. (see: https://www.gooverseas.com/community-choice-awards) Their now highly respected Teen Spanish Summer Camp has seen a lot of growing interest as covid-19 travel restrictions relax around the world and more young Spanish learners hear about the powerful impacts a Spanish immersion experience can have.

Offering high-school students an opportunity to get away from on-line learning and a chance to truly experience the Spanish language, Tico Lingo’s Spanish Summer Camp places students in the heart of a traditional Costa Rican city. Students live with local Costa Rican homestay families who are Spanish-only speakers and navigate the local streets of Heredia where they arrive at Tico Lingo for Spanish classes taught by licensed local Costa Rican Spanish professors. It’s designed in a way to safely surround students in the Spanish language and fully immerse them in the language.

To accommodate the growing interest, the Spanish school recently launched a fourth Teen Spanish Summer Camp session for the 2022 summer season that starts in early August. Along with the addition of the fourth camp, staff leaders announced some new upgrades to the camp over the previous 2021 year. They’ve increased capacity for more students, opened up new opportunities for students to connect with the local Spanish-speaking community, and will offer supplementary field trips to explore Costa Rica’s natural beauty and countryside.

Tico Lingo has designed a program that genuinely immerses students in a foreign culture and language and high-schoolers all over the world are responding. To date, the Spanish school has successfully graduated high-school students from over 15 different countries of which many have returned for a second year. As the world re-opens and high-school students re-emerge from learning online in their bedrooms, the investment in an immersive learning experience has never been so high. Paired with their amazing community of homestay families and professional staff, it’s no wonder Tico Lingo’s Spanish immersion camp is receiving so much international attention from Spanish learners and educators alike.

For more information on the camp, readers can visit: ticolingo.com/teen-spanish-summer-camp/

